AUSTIN, Texas —

PREGAME:

After losing to Oklahoma 34-27 in the AT&T Red River Showdown, Texas returns to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the first time in nearly a month to host the Kansas Jayhawks.

The last game played at DKR this season was Sept. 21 against Oklahoma State, where the Longhorns pulled out a 36-30 victory. Since then, Texas has gone through a bye week, went on its first true road game against West Virginia, and tangoed with the arch rival Sooners.

Kansas does not pose much of a threat to the Longhorns, according to the spread and ESPN analytics. Vegas has placed a 21-point spread in favor of the Longhorns and ESPN's Football Power Index projects a 96% chance UT wins the game.

Texas will come out with a new look in this game against Kansas, too. On Tuesday, the team announced it would wear special throwback uniforms to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 National Championship team.

As far as the history of this game is concerned, Texas holds a promising record against Kansas. 14 of the last 15 match ups have been won by the Longhorns, with the sole loss coming in Lawrence in 2016.

Texas will have to stop a potent rushing attack from the Pooka Williams, who ranks fourth in the Big 12 in rushing yards this season. Williams picked up 113 yards on 16 carries against Texas last season.

Texas kicks off against Kansas at 6 p.m. and the game will be aired on the Longhorn Network.

