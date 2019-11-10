DALLAS, Texas — PREGAME:

All eyes of Texas are upon you, Longhorns and Sooners.

It's the game every Longhorns and Sooners fan has circled on their calendars: the Red River Showdown. At 11 a.m., Texas and Oklahoma will meet for the 115th time. Texas leads the series all-time 62-47-5, but Oklahoma has dominated the series since 2000. The Sooners have won 12 of the last 19 meetings with the Longhorns.

Saturday's game is poised to be a nail-biter, as the last five of six games have been decided by one possession.

One of the main story lines will be the performances by each team's respective quarterback and its impact on the Heisman race. Oklahoma ranks second in the nation, scoring 53.4 points per game. Texas comes in eleventh in that same respective stat, boasting 41.8 points per game.

ESPN lists OU quarterback Jalen Hurts as the odds-on favorite to hoist the Heisman trophy at this point in the season, and Sam Ehlinger is among the others who have receiver votes in the race.

The atmosphere and talk surrounding the game all week has not disappointed. Each team has been sharing numerous videos on social media to hype up the game.

The hype has not phased Hurts though.

"Just taking the right approach to every game," Hurts said. "Treat them all the same and prepare. You have to eliminate all external factors, go out there and execute and do our jobs ... You know, look ... I've experienced some things. I've seen a lot and I appreciate every opportunity I have to play this game. I don't take it for granted. Just got to prepare."

And for the first time in weeks, Ehlinger will likely have his senior wide receiver Collin Johnson back, who head coach Tom Herman said on Monday should play.

"Collin Johnson practiced full yesterday. So, barring any setbacks, we plan on playing him," Herman said in Monday's press conference. “He was not feeling right in the LSU game and probably our best guess … the stretched out catch against Louisiana Tech probably started something. We thought it was going to be really minor and then for Oklahoma State there was a setback Sunday. We knew we had the off week to let it heal.”

Having Johnson back is crucial for the Longhorns offense. In 2018, Johnson lit up the Sooners for 14 catches, 258 yards and two touchdowns in two games.

Saturday's kickoff will be a chilly one, too. KVUE's Albert Ramon forecasts temperatures in the mid-50s at kickoff and will climb to low-60s by the end of the game.

And if the game weren't already interesting enough on its own, there is a record that could be potentially broken on Saturday, as well. Should he see the field, senior wide receiver John Burt would become the first Texas player in program history to play the Sooners six times, according to UT Athletics.

Burt played Oklahoma three times from 2015-2017. Last season, Texas played Oklahoma twice for only the third time in program history (1901 and 1903 were the other seasons). So, that makes five. In 2018, the NCAA changed its redshirting rules to state that any player can play up to four games in a season and still redshirt. So, that's exactly what Burt did. Burt's two games against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown and Big 12 Championship game were two of only four games he played all year – so he redshirted that season.

Several players in UT's history have played OU five times. According to Texas Athletics, there aren’t records to confirm participation in all six games, but the only Longhorn that would have likely played against the Sooners six times is Rembert Watson from 1901-04.

