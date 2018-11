AUSTIN, Texas —

2ND QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 17-3***

TEXAS (OWN 20)

A swing pass from Ehlinger to Watson gained one yard and Ehlinger kept the ball on second down to pick up eight more yards on the ground. A handoff to Watson up the middle picked up the first down. On the next play, Watson ran up the middle for a 39-yard run. Texas tired getting fancy and attempted a reverse with Jerrod Heard, but the run lost two yards. Watson gained seven yards to the Iowa State 22-yard line on second down. On third and five, Ehlinger had all day to throw and found Duvernay for a first down. Ehlinger was sacked on the next play and Texas took its first timeout of the half to stop the clock with 29 seconds left in the second quarter. Ehlinger connected with Johnson to bring the ball to the 18-yard line. On third and 14 with 21 seconds left in the half, Ehlinger scrambled up the middle to the five-yard line, but did not get the first down. Texas called its second timeout to stop the clock with seven seconds left. Dicker converted the field goal to give the Longhorns a 17-3 lead.

IOWA STATE (OWN 20)

Nwangwu lost one yard on a first down carry to the right. Purdy completed a pass to the right to Butler for 10 yards to set up third and one to go. Nwangwu burst up the middle for a big 24-yard run. Purdy attempted a deep pass to Butler, but it was overthrown. Purdy was sacked on second down by Breckyn Hager to set up third and 18. Purdy threw an incomplete pass on third down and Iowa State punted the ball for a touchback. Texas will start at the 20-yard line.

TEXAS (ISU 35)

Ehlinger hit Humphrey on a bubble screen for a gain of ten yards. Watson gained three yards on the first down. Ehinger moved the chains again, hitting Duvernay on a comeback route for 10 yards. Watson gained two yards to bring the Longhorns offense to the 10-yard line and Ehlinger threw an incomplete pass on the next play to set up third down. After running around, Ehlinger finally took a sack at the 10-yard line. Cameron Dicker missed on the 28-yard attempt and Texas still leads 14-3.

IOWA STATE (OWN 17)

A delay of game penalty backed up the Cyclones to the 12-yard line. The Cyclones' first rush lost one yard. Purdy attempted a deep pass to Tarique Milton was out of bounds. ON third and 16, Purdy attempted a pass over the middle, which was tipped up and intercepted by Chris Brown at the 35-yard line. The ruling of an interception was reviewed. After review, the ruling stood as called.

TEXAS (OWN 6)

Ehlinger looked for Devin Duvernay on a deep post route on the first play, but the pass fell incomplete. Watson gained four yards on a second down carry to the 10-yard line. Ehlinger connected with Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a gain of 20 yards to move the chains.

On the next play, Ehlinger called his own number and rushed up the middle for nine yards. Ingram moved the chains again with a gain of nine yards on a run up the middle. Texas fed Ingram again up the middle for a gain of seven more yards to bring the Longhorns offense to the Iowa State 45-yard line. On Ingram's third straight rush, he bounced off multiple Cyclone tacklers to gain another first down. Texas continued to give Ingram the ball three more times on this drive: once on a checkdown reception, another run play, and then the drive-capping 19-yard touchdown. Texas leads 14-3.

1ST QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 7-3***

IOWA STATE (OWN 23)

Purdy opened up his arm on the first play and took a shot down the right sideline to Butler for what was called a 28-yard catch on the field. The play was reviewed. After the review, the referees overturned the call of a catch because Butler's toe was out of bounds. Texas brought pressure on second down and Purdy scrambled to his left and threw the ball away. On third and 10, Purdy connected with Butler on a 25-yard back shoulder fade. Purdy completed another quick screen pass to Butler for a gain of three yards to cross midfield. Lang got a first down on a toss play to the left. Back-to-back incomplete passes set up third and 10 from the Texas 41-yard line. Purdy threw the ball away on third down and Iowa State punted the ball to the Texas six-yard line. The punt play ended the first quarter. Texas leads 7-3.

End of the 1st Q.



#13 Texas 7, #18 Iowa State 3.#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/dOjhrg3v3P — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 18, 2018

TEXAS (OWN 30)

Ehlinger started the drive connecting on a pass to Keaontay Ingram for seven yards. Ingram gained four yards on second down to move the chains. Texas fed Ingram again on the next play, but he only gained two yards. Ingram's third straight touch gained two yards to set up third and six. On third down, Ehlinger was sacked for a loss of seven yards.

SACK! Jamahl Johnson and JaQuan Bailey get to Ehlinger for a 7-yard loss on 3rd down and the Longhorns are forced to punt.#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/U9ghzoRlqi — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 18, 2018

Texas punted the ball to the Iowa State 14-yard line, but it was returned to their own 23-yard line.

IOWA STATE (OWN 33)

Nwangwu started the drive with a short carry, but Purdy connected on a pass over the middle for a first down to cross midfield. On the next play, Johnnie Lang picked up another large chunk of yards to bring the Cyclones inside the Texas 30-yard line. Purdy was sacked for a loss of three yards on first down. Nwangwu's second down rush was stopped for no gain to set up third and 12 from the Texas 27-yard line. Purdy completed a pass to the left to Lang, but was stopped short of the first down. Connor Assalley connected on the field goal to narrow the Texas lead to 7-3.

Connor Assalley gets the Cyclones on the board with a 40-yard FG.



Texas 7, Iowa State 3 with 4:47 left in the 1st Q. #Cyclones — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 18, 2018

TEXAS (OWN 20)

Tre Watson took a zone read up the middle for a nine-yard run on first down. On the next play, Sam Ehlinger found senior wide receiver Collin Johnson for a 36-yard pass down the left sideline. Ehlinger checked the ball down to Watson on the next play for a gain of two yards. Watson gained two yards on a second down carry to get the Longhorns to the Iowa State 32-yard line. Ehlinger found Johnson on third and six to convert on a 13-yard pass play. Ehlinger got the Longhorns offense inside the five with a quarterback power run. Ehlinger punched it in on another designed quarterback power play to give Texas a 7-0 lead.

IOWA STATE (OWN 25)

Kene Nwangwu started the drive with a one-yard run. Brock Purdy kept the ball on a quarterback keeper for four yards on second down and converted the third down with a pass to Hakeem Butler. Purdy tried to scramble and was tackled for no gain on first down, threw the ball away on second down, and scrambled to his left on third down but was ultimately stopped short. Iowa State punted the ball to the Texas 30-yard line. A holding penalty backed up the Longhorns to the 20-yard line.

PREGAME

It's Texas' last home game, and the Longhorns look to send off the seniors with one last win in DKR.

Both Texas and Iowa State are 5-2 in Big 12 play. Texas is 3-2 in its past five games, including its only home loss of the season -- a one-point heartbreaking defeat to West Virginia. After Oklahoma State defeated West Virginia moments before this game kicked off, the Longhorns now control their own destiny to the Big 12 title game. They just need to win both of their final games.

Thanks go the fighting Gundys, UT is in complete control again. Best ISU tonight and at KU next week, the Longhorns will play in the Big 12 Championship Game. OSU upset WVU, 45-41 #HookEm — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_KVUE) November 18, 2018

Meanwhile, Iowa State spins into Austin (*Cyclones pun intended*) on a five-game winning streak.

However, the Cyclones will be without running back David Montgomery for the first half due to a suspension after he played a role in the brawl against Baylor. Montgomery has rushed for more than 100 yards in four of the Cyclones' nine games, so his suspension may have a significant effect on the game. Iowa State has beaten both teams UT lost to: West Virginia and Oklahoma State. On the other side of the token, though, Texas defeated both Big 12 teams that Iowa State lost to: Oklahoma and TCU.

