ARLINGTON, Texas —

HALFTIME: No. 14 Texas Longhorns trail No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners 20-14 in Big 12 Championship at halftime

2ND QUARTER

***OKLAHOMA LEADS 20-14***

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Watson carried the ball for four yards and this ended the first half. Oklahoma leads Texas 20-14 at halftime.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 20)

Murray connected on a 24-yard pass to Nick Basquine to the 44-yard line. Murray connected with Basquine again. Murray completed his third straight pass -- this time to Lamb for a gain of 17 yards to the Texas 19. A facemask penalty set the ball at the Texas six-yard line. Murray capped off the drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to Grant Calcaterra. Oklahoma leads 20-14.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Texas started the drive with a false start. Ehlinger scrambled up the middle for a gain of 10 yards. Watson gained three yards to bring the Texas offense to the 33-yard line. On third and short, Ehlinger picked up the first down on a run up the middle. Ehlinger found Andrew Beck on the left sideline for a gain of 20 yards. Watson rushed for no yards. Ehlinger took a depp shot to Johnson and the wide receiver was called for offensive pass interference. The penalty backed up the Longhorns to the 44-yard line. After an incompletion, Ehlinger completed a screen pass to Ingram, which gained 15 yards. Texas punted the ball into the back of the end zone. Oklahoma will start its next drive on their own 20-yard line.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 13)

Murray found Lamb along the right sideline for 46 yards to the Texas 41-yard line. Sermon carried the ball up the middle to the 36-yard line. Murray was sacked for a loss of three yards. On third and eight, Murray completed a pass to Carson Meier for seven yards. On fourth and one, Oklahoma converted the first down. Murray capped off the drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Lamb. Texas leads 14-13.

TOUCHDOWN #Sooners!@_CeeDeeThree with the grab in the back of the end zone!



OU 13, Texas 14 (5:01/2Q) #BeatTexas pic.twitter.com/2Wc5FntbCL — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 1, 2018

TEXAS (OWN 31)

Ehlinger passed to the right to Johnson for a gain of 10 yards. Keaontay Ingram rushed for no gain on first down. Ehlinger picked up two yards on a scramble to his right. On third and eight, Ehlinger was sacked for a loss of five yards. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma 25-yard line and Lamb returned the ball to the 43-yard line, but an offside penalty wiped the return and Texas would punt again. Texas punted the bal to the Oklahoma 13-yard line.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 25)

Sermon gained one yard on first down. Murray connected with Brown for 46 yards on a post route, but the play was reviewed by the referees. After review, the referees determined the ball hit the ground and the play was taken back. On third and nine, Murray connected with Brown for a gain of eight yards. Oklahoma punted the ball to the Texas 31-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Ehlinger completed his first pass of the second quarter to Johnson down the left sideline for 31 yards. Ehlinger scrambled up the middle for six more yards to the Oklahoma 38-yard line. Ehlinger tried to connect with Johnson along the left sideline again, but the pass fell incomplete. After an incomplete pass to Watson in the flat on third down, Texas went for it on fourth and four to go. Ehlinger hit Johnson on the left side for a gain of 23 yards to the Sooners 15-yard line. Ehlinger scrambled for eight yards to the seven-yard line. Watson picked up a first down to the Oklahoma four-yard line. On first and goal, Watson took a handoff up the middle for no gain. On the next play, Ehlinger ran a designed quarterback power up the middle for the Longhorns second touchdown of the game. Texas leads 14-6.

OKLAHOMA (CONT)

Murray tried a back shoulder fade to the right corner of the end zone and the pass was broken up by Boyd. Seibert hit his second field goal of the game and Texas still leads 7-6.

It’s good! 🙌@austinseibert1 hits another one, this one from 27 yards out.



OU 6, Texas 7 (14:50/2Q) #BeatTexas pic.twitter.com/E8NjmTbsnV — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 1, 2018

With that field goal, @austinseibert1 moves into second place in FBS kick-scoring history. #BeatTexas pic.twitter.com/cY9lqwMPob — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 1, 2018

1ST QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 7-3***

OKLAHOMA (OWN 35)

Murray threw a quick screen pass to the left to Brown for a gain of six yards. Murray looked for Brown again on the next play deep over the top of the defense, but Brown dropped the pass. On third and four, Murray converted the first down to Myles Tease for nine yards. Murray connected with Tease again for another eight yards. Kennedy Brooks was stopped short of the first down on a carry up the middle. Brooks picked up the first down on the next play though. Murray took a deep shot down the right sideline, which fell incomplete, but Texas' Kris Boyd was called for pass interference. Brooks picked up three yards to the Texas 22-yard line on a carry up the middle. On third and seven, Murray picked up eight yards on a quarterback draw up the middle for a first down to the Texas 14-yard line. Brooks gained three yards to the Texas 11-yard line. Oklahoma used its final timeout of the first half to avoid getting a delay of game penalty. The timeout was taken with 18 seconds left in the first quarter. Brooks carried the ball up the middle for one yard. This play ended the first quarter. Texas leads 7-3.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

A false start backed up the Longhorns to the 20-yard line. A screen pass to the right to Humphrey gained six yards. Ehlinger connected with his first pass to Devin Duvernay on a crossing route over the middle for 15 yards. After a two incomplete passes, Ehlinger was sacked on third down and the Longhorns were forced to punt the ball away. Texas punted the ball to the Sooners' 35-yard line.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 25)

Trey Sermon opened the drive with a nine-yard carry. Kyler Murray kept a quarterback run for five yards. Murray connected with Marquise Brown on a play action pass for 24 yards. A facemask penalty tacked on an additional 15 yards to the end of the catch and run. Murray scrambled to his left and was taken down for a loss of one yard. Sermon gained four yards to bring up third down. On third and seven, Murray looked for CeeDee Lamb on a crossing route, but the pass was broken up. Another faskmask penalty gave the Sooners an automatic first down, however. Murray threw this first down pass incomplete. On second down, Sermon rushed the ball eight yards to the one-yard line. On third and one, the Longhorns defense stuffed a Sermon run up the middle. Austin Seibert hit a chip shot field goal to narrow Texas' lead to 7-3.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Sam Ehlinger threw a swing pass to the right to Lil'Jordan Humphrey for no gain. Tre Watson gained two yards on second down. Ehlinger hit Collin Johnson on a 32 yards down the right sideline. On the next play, Ehlinger looked for Johnson again -- this time over the middle -- and the pass was incomplete. On second down, Ehlinger missed a wide open Humphrey down the middle seam, which surely would have been a touchdown. On third and 10 from the Oklahoma 41-yard line, Ehlinger converted the first down ith a 16-yard completion to Humphrey. Watson brought the Longhorn offense into the red zone with an eight-yard carry. On third and one from the Oklahoma 16-yard line, Ehlinger capped off the opening drive with a touchdown run up the middle. Texas leads 7-0.

PREGAME

It's gameday! Texas and Oklahoma will square off at 11 a.m. on KVUE for the Big 12 Championship.

If this game turns out to be anything like the first matchup, fans at AT&T Stadium are in for a real treat. In October, Texas defeated Oklahoma 48-45 in the final seconds due to a game-winning field goal by freshman kicker Cameron Dicker.

The Red River Rivalry loss was Oklahoma's sole blemish on the season. This matchup also marked the first time the two programs have met in a conference title game.

The KVUE team was up bright and early to bring you the latest from behind the scenes of the Big 12 Championship festivities.

PHOTOS: Texas Longhorns fans gear up for Big 12 Championship game against Oklahoma Sooners

RELATED | UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its Big 12 Champion. What is your score prediction?

If Texas beats OU, they go to the Sugar Bowl, but could also go if they lose big. Here's why.

University of Texas students are ready to be Big 12 Champs

ESPN gives Texas a 27.1 percent chance to defeat the Oklahoma Sooners, according to its football power index. When UT and Oklahoma played each other in October, Texas only had a 26.6 percent chance of winning, according to the ESPN power index. The Longhorns won that game, 48-45.

RELATED | HIGHLIGHTS: No. 14 Texas Longhorns defeat the Kansas Jayhawks 24-17

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 17 Texas Longhorns fall to No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers, 42-41

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 6 Texas Longhorns fall to Oklahoma State Cowboys, 38-35

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Texas Longhorns survives late Baylor push, wins 23-17

RECAP: No.19 Texas wins 48-45 over No. 7 Oklahoma after taking lead with nine seconds left

RECAP: No. 18 Texas Longhorns survive after allowing 14 unanswered second half points, win 19-14

RECAP: Texas Longhorns stomp the Horned Frogs, 31-16

RECAP: Texas Longhorns take down USC Trojans 37-14

RECAP: Texas holds on to win 28-21 in home opener versus Tulsa Golden Hurricane

RECAP: Texas Longhorns fall to Maryland Terrapins 29-34 in season opener

© 2018 KVUE-TV