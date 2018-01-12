ARLINGTON, Texas —

PREGAME

It's gameday! Texas and Oklahoma will square off at 11 a.m. on KVUE for the Big 12 Championship.

If this game turns out to be anything like the first matchup, fans at AT&T Stadium are in for a real treat. In October, Texas defeated Oklahoma 48-45 in the final seconds due to a game-winning field goal by freshman kicker Cameron Dicker.

The Red River Rivalry loss was Oklahoma's sole blemish on the season. This matchup also marked the first time the two programs have met in a conference title game.

The KVUE team was up bright and early to bring you the latest from behind the scenes of the Big 12 Championship festivities.

ESPN gives Texas a 27.1 percent chance to defeat the Oklahoma Sooners, according to its football power index. When UT and Oklahoma played each other in October, Texas only had a 26.6 percent chance of winning, according to the ESPN power index. The Longhorns won that game, 48-45.

