Texas enters its "first true hostile environment" of the season on Saturday when the Longhorns face West Virginia. The game is Texas' first outside the Lone Star State in 2019.

The Longhorns will come to Morgantown with a 3-1 overall record, suffering their only loss to LSU at home in their second game.

Despite the lopsided match up on paper (Texas is a 10-point favorite), the Longhorns are looking to avenge a one-point loss to the Mountaineers from last season. The Mountaineers no longer have a Heisman candidate like they did last season in Will Grier – who now plays in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers – but Texas does in Sam Ehlinger.

Ehlinger has led the Texas offense thus far to score 41.8 points per game, which ranks 13th in the country.

Texas will make the trek to West Virginia with a recovering secondary, as B.J. Foster returns to the starting lineup, but are still without Caden Sterns, Josh Thompson, and Jalen Green.

Senior wide receiver Collin Johnson has missed three straight weeks due to a hamstring injury and will be a "game time decision," according to head coach Tom Herman.

"We're not going to let (Johnson) go unless he's 100% because we don't want this thing to continue to nag him, but if he says 'coach I can play and I'm the Collin I was before' we'll play him a bunch," Herman said in his Thursday post-practice press conference.

Texas has a 75.7% chance of winning the game, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

The Longhorns' first true road test comes after their bye week, as well, which is more common in the past decade than you might think. In eight of the last 10 seasons, the game following Texas' bye week has been an away game and the Longhorns have performed well in such games. Texas is 8-2 in these "post-bye week" games in the past decade.

The Texas-West Virginia game is set to air on KVUE at 2:30 p.m. CT.

