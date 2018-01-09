LANDOVER, Md. —

FIRST QUARTER

TEXAS (Own 20):

Texas opened the game throwing the ball early. Texas' Sam Sam Ehlinger threw passes on the first three plays of the game: the first was incomplete to the right, the second was a bubble screen to the left for no gain, and the third was an incomplete pass to the left sideline, but a penalty saved the Longhorns drive.

Texas turned to the ground with its new free set of downs. Small gains on first and second down set up a lengthy third and nine. Ehlinger's pass was broken up and the Longhorns turned the ball over on downs.

Ryan Bujcevski's first punt of his career is 56 yards. Terrapins take over at their own 22, leading 7-0 with 10:33 left in the first quarter. — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 1, 2018

MARYLAND (Own 33):

Maryland won the coin toss and chose to receive the ball.

Captains meet at midfield. For the Longhorns, Beck, Hager, Nelson and Rodriguez.

🤘#ThisIsTexas #HookEm — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 1, 2018

Texas started out strong with a batted pass by Breckyn Hager, but got gashed on the ground on the first drive. Maryland's Taivon Jacobs started the strong ground game with a 14 yard run. Jacobs then caught a pass from Kasim Hill for 23 yards.

The drive was finished off by a 28 yard touchdown run by freshman Jeshaun Jones, scoring on the first touch of his career. Maryland Terps lead 7-0. The drive was six plays for 67 yards.

SCORING DRIVE@JeshaunJones06 caps a 67 yard drive for his first career TD! #FTT pic.twitter.com/lzxlFJ4trM — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 1, 2018

PREGAME

The Texas Longhorns open their season against the Maryland Terrapins, a team which they lost to 51-41 in Austin back in 2017.

We’ve already been up for 2 hours, so:



EVERYONE WAKE UP IT’S GAME DAY! pic.twitter.com/7OrHzZDfod — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) September 1, 2018

UT enters the matchup as the No. 23 ranked team in the nation. But that doesn't mean Tom Herman and the Longhorns are taking the Terrapins lightly.

"This is a team in Maryland that they don't think they can beat you. They know they can beat you because they have a lot of guys on that team that know they can beat Texas," Herman said in a press conference on Monday. "They've got really good players -- a lot of team speed and physicality on defense. To assume just because they've had issues in their program, they're not going to show up. They're going to show up."

One key difference from the 2018 matchup compared to the year prior: who the Longhorns are starting at quarterback. In 2017, Shane Buechele started, but Sam Ehlinger gets the nod this time around. Ehlinger was officially named the starter in a press conference on Aug. 20.

The Longhorns will also dedicate their performance on Saturday to American Hero and loyal Texas supporter Frank Denius with a "FD" sticker and Cobra Strike decals in remembrance of his WWII Operation Cobra on the backs of their helmets.

In memory of American Hero and loyal supporter Frank Denius, the entire team will wear “FD” on their helmets this season while our kickoff unit will wear Cobra Strike decals in remembrance of his WWII Operation Cobra. #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/wJRAwDrt0S — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 1, 2018

Texas is a 13.5 point favorite in the matchup. ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Longhorns a 80.3 percent chance to win the game.

