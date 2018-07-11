AUSTIN — West Virginia players decided to put the Horns down on Saturday. Literally.
From before the game to during the postgame celebration, Mountaineers flashed the upside down hand gesture, and UT receiver Lil' Jordan Humphrey didn't like it.
"We don't disrespect any other schools by throwing the signs down or anything like that," he said. "It bothers us a lot."
Having other teams "disrespect" the Longhorns is nothing new. Opposing team fans have done it for years, and some opposing players have joined the fun. Humphrey said it comes with the status the Longhorns live with.
"For schools to disrespect us for no reason," said Humphrey, "I guess that's what comes with it when you're a top-tier program and people don't like you."
Despite the self-proclaimed, top-tier status, Texas has fallen in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
Texas is now #19, after being #17 last week.
The current rankings:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. LSU
8. Washington State
9. West Virginia
10. Ohio State
11. Kentucky
12. UCF
13. Syracuse
14. NC State
15. Florida
16. Mississippi State
17. Boston College
18. Michigan State
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Iowa
22. Iowa State
23. Fresno State
24. Auburn
25. Washington