AUSTIN — West Virginia players decided to put the Horns down on Saturday. Literally.

From before the game to during the postgame celebration, Mountaineers flashed the upside down hand gesture, and UT receiver Lil' Jordan Humphrey didn't like it.

"We don't disrespect any other schools by throwing the signs down or anything like that," he said. "It bothers us a lot."

Having other teams "disrespect" the Longhorns is nothing new. Opposing team fans have done it for years, and some opposing players have joined the fun. Humphrey said it comes with the status the Longhorns live with.

"For schools to disrespect us for no reason," said Humphrey, "I guess that's what comes with it when you're a top-tier program and people don't like you."

Despite the self-proclaimed, top-tier status, Texas has fallen in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Texas is now #19, after being #17 last week.

The current rankings:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. LSU

8. Washington State

9. West Virginia

10. Ohio State

11. Kentucky

12. UCF

13. Syracuse

14. NC State

15. Florida

16. Mississippi State

17. Boston College

18. Michigan State

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Iowa

22. Iowa State

23. Fresno State

24. Auburn

25. Washington

