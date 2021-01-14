Kyle Flood to join Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns staff as offensive coordinator: Report

Flood coached alongside Sarkisian at Alabama for the past two seasons and also with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 and 2018.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns are expected to hire Alabama assistant and former Rutgers head coach Kyle Flood as UT's new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, according to multiple reports.

Horns 247 first reported that Texas was expected to hire Flood.

Flood coached alongside Steve Sarkisian at Alabama for the past two seasons and also with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 and 2018, where Sarkisian was the offensive coordinator at the time.

Sarkisian told reporters in his introductory press conference on Jan. 12 that assembling the coaching staff was a top priority.

"We'll hire a staff that is smart ... that is bright," Sarkisian said. "Has great personalities, yet has a tremendous work ethic."

Sarkisian, who just won the 2020 Broyles Award – given to honor the best assistant coach in college football – told KVUE's media partner, the Austin American-Statesman, that he wouldn't be relinquishing playcalling duties.

"I definitely want to be the play-caller. I will be the play-caller," Sarkisian told the Statesman. "I made that mistake one year of my career [in 2015 at USC]. It won't happen again, not in the near future. But the reality of it is, part of the reason [athletic director Chris Del Conte] and the people at Texas liked me is because of the job I was doing as a play-caller. All of a sudden, why would I relinquish one of the best traits that I have?"

ESPN reported that Sarkisian was also bringing Alabama offensive analyst A.J. Milwee to coach the quarterbacks at UT.