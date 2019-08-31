AUSTIN, Texas — In fun spirits, the KVUE Sports team wanted to compete against one another in a Texas Longhorns pick 'em this season, and we want to include you, our KVUE viewers.

Every Friday night, KVUE will tweet out a Twitter poll asking for your prediction of the upcoming Texas Longhorns football game with a range of victory margins for each team. The answer with the highest poll numbers will be the designated "KVUE Viewers" pick. Standings will be calculated and updated throughout the season.

Here's how the standings will work: there will be a win-loss column and a "margin of error" tie-breaker point bonus. Essentially, the difference between the actual margin of victory will be compared to the projected margin of victory. (Ex. Actual score: 35-14 Texas wins, 21 point margin. Person 1: 42-7 Texas wins, . Person 2: 28-21 Texas loses. Person 3: 31-17, Texas wins. Since Person 3 was the closest to the actual score, he/she will get one tie-breaker point.)

Standings:

Jeff Jones, Sports Director (@JeffJonesSports): 0-0

Emily Giangreco, Sports Reporter/Anchor (@EmilyGiangreco): 0-0

Jake Garcia, Sports Reporter/Anchor (@Jake_M_Garcia): 0-0

Paul Livengood: Sr. Digital Sports Producer (@IamLivengood): 0-0

KVUE Viewers: 0-0

SCORE PREDICTIONS:

Week 1: Texas-Louisiana Tech

Jeff Jones: La. Tech will be better than people expect, but they're just out-matched at every position in this one. I believe the betting-line is around 20-- The Longhorns might not cover, but they'll win. In addition to the win, let's hope they stay healthy and get some backups in the game. Are you already looking ahead to LSU? I am, and we'll be there soon enough! Texas wins, 34-17.

Emily Giangreco: Sam Ehlinger says Texas is back and I believe him. The defense does have some young guys so I think this will be a good test of how they’re going to operate and they may let a touchdown or two slip through. LA Tech has a ton of experience on their team which is ultimately why I see them putting up 14. Texas wins, 42-14.

Jake Garcia: No overthinking needed. The Longhorns are the better team athletically and physically. When you add in their urgent desire to be emotionally ready for an opener (after losing the last two to Maryland), it’s not a tough call to pick them, and by a lot. What’s tougher is whether or not Texas will cover the 19.5-point spread. I say they do, extra motivated by the sounding off Louisiana Tech did in advance of this matchup. Texas wins, 49-21.

Paul Livengood: Texas has been plagued in season openers the past two seasons. However, the Longhorns are still riding the high wave of how last season ended: a 28-21 statement win over No. 5 Georgia in the 2018 Sugar Bowl. Texas' offense will be electric in this game and score a ton of points. Vegas is giving Texas a -19.5 line. Texas wins, 31-10.

