Former UT basketball player announces trade request on social media

Kai Jones apparently wants out of Charlotte. The trade request could cost him a lot of money.

Jones was drafted by the New York Knicks with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets. On Monday, he made his request public after the Hornets said Jones would not join the team for training camp following bizarre behavior on social media.

Most recently, Jones posted a mostly indecipherable video on Instagram Live and other criticism of teammates on X. So far, the Hornets have declined to comment on the trade request.

“Kai Jones will not participate in training camp due to personal reasons,” the Hornets’ statement read. “There is currently not a timetable for his return to the team. Out of respect for the personal nature of the situation, the Hornets will not have any additional public comment regarding the matter at this time.”

The post could also cost Jones a good amount of money.

I have officially requested to be traded from the Charlotte Hornets. #GOATLIFE — Kai Jones (@242_jones) October 9, 2023

According to the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement, any player "who publicly expresses a desire to be traded to another Team shall be subject to a fine and/or suspension. The maximum fine that may be imposed by the NBA on a player pursuant to the foregoing shall be $150,000."

In two years with the Hornets, Jones has averaged 2.7 points and two rebounds in 67 career games. Jones also spent two years playing for Texas.