Texas forward Jaylon Tyson enters the transfer portal

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Athletics announced Monday that freshman forward Jaylon Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Tyson, who was originally committed to Texas Tech, followed former Red Raider head coach Chris Beard to the Forty Acres after leaving Lubbock for the capital city.

“We want to thank Jaylon and his family and offer our support for his decision,” Beard said. “We will miss him and we all wish him the best.”

Tyson, a 6-foot-7-inch forward from Plano, was the Longhorns’ only scholarship freshman on the roster. In high school, he led John Paul II High School to a 26-2 record and a trip to the TAPPS Class 6A state semifinals in his senior year in 2020-21, averaging 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. In his junior year, he helped lead his team to a 40-1 record and the school’s first-ever TAPPS Class 6A state title.

For UT, he played in eight of the first 11 games of the 2021-22 season, averaging 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.0 minutes per contest.