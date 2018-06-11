AUSTIN — When the late UT cheerleader Harley Clark initiated the “Hook ‘Em Horns” hand sign in 1955, I’m sure not one person envisioned that opposing teams and fans would eventually turn it upside down.

“We don’t disrespect other schools,” said Texas receiver Lil' Jordan Humphrey. “We take pride in that logo. It really pisses me off. I guess that’s what happens when you’re a top-tier program and people don’t like you.”

You knew there’d be a response to Sam Ehlinger’s tweet about the Horns down from the other side of the Red River. @Eddie_Rado delivered peacefully. #HornsUp4Peace #HookEm #BoomerSoonerhttps://t.co/q9dbuudciQ — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_KVUE) November 5, 2018

The Longhorns’ junior receiver isn’t the only one on the team who is passionate about their hand sign.

"I remember every single team/player that disrespects the rich tradition of the University of Texas by putting the Horns down. Do not think it will be forgotten in the future."

That is a copy of Sam Ehlinger’s tweet from Sunday. The Texas quarterback has since deleted that tweet and has removed the Twitter app from his phone. Ehlinger and the Longhorns witnessed West Virginia display their upside down Horns hand signs often in Austin last Saturday during and after the Mountaineers' 42-41 win.

“It’s extra noise and it gives people voices who don’t necessarily matter,” said Ehlinger on Tuesday.

The upside down Horns hand sign is nothing new. Programs and fans from opposing teams have done it for decades.

“If we take care of our business, we don’t have to worry about that,” said Ehlinger.

I respect that and agree with that statement. Maybe it’s offensive to some or a distraction, but worthy of a penalty? That’s debatable. Just like those traditional flying projectiles that Texas Tech fans eject into the air towards the visiting teams in Lubbock.

“If you’re too worried about tortillas and environment, and whatever the hell else they’re doing, then you’re wasting your time,” said Texas defensive end Charles Omenihu.

The Longhorns travel to Texas Tech on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Texas is currently 4-2 in Big 12 play and 6-3 overall.

Soundbite gold from Charles Omenihu. The UT defensive end on the traditional random objects tossed onto the field at Texas Tech (tortillas): “If you’re too worried about tortillas and environment, and whatever the hell else they’re doing then you’re wasting your time.” #HookEm pic.twitter.com/8vXiiG9l0e — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_KVUE) November 6, 2018

