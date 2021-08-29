Report: Texas Longhorns' first opponent, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, ride out Hurricane Ida ahead of season opener

The Ragin' Cajuns “will most likely resume activities Monday night once everything has rolled through,” according to a team spokesperson.

AUSTIN, Texas — As Hurricane Ida barrels down the Louisiana coast, the No. 23-ranked UL football team – Texas's first opponent on Sept. 4 – decided to ride out the storm in Lafayette rather than evacuate, a team spokesperson told the Lafayette Daily Advertiser on Sunday.

According to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, UL canceled practice Sunday amid the hurricane making landfall as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds.

The team spokesperson told the Lafayette Daily Advertiser the Ragin' Cajuns “will most likely resume activities Monday night once everything has rolled through.” It is worth noting that Lafayette lies on the western edge of Idas cone.

This comes after No. 13 LSU decided to relocate to the Houston Texans' facilities ahead of its Saturday opener at UCLA. Baton Rouge, however, is nearly 60 miles further east than Lafayette, much more in line with Ida's track.

The New Orleans Saints relocated their football operations to the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Hurricane Ida already prompted cancellation of the Saints' final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Saints are scheduled to open the season against Green Bay on Sept. 12 in the Superdome.

UL has canceled all classes scheduled for Monday, according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. UT is scheduled to kick off against the Ragin' Cajuns at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Hudson Card is expected to lead the UT offense against the Ragin Cajuns after reports surfaced Saturday that the redshirt freshman was named the starter.