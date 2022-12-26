Report: Hudson Card to transfer to Purdue

The former Lake Travis quarterback follows in the footsteps of former Westlake quarterback Drew Brees with the move.

AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to Texas transfers, it’s a big one – former Lake Travis quarterback Hudson Card's next college home is Purdue, according to a report from ESPN.

Card follows in the footsteps of former Westlake quarterback Drew Brees with the move. The Boilermakers recently hired record-setting Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell as the team's offensive coordinator.

Card, a former ESPN top 40 recruit, is a redshirt sophomore and has three years left of eligibility.

Card started three games for Texas this past season, winning two of them against UTSA and West Virginia. He stepped into the role briefly after freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers went down on the field with an injury while playing Alabama back in September.

Ewers then returned in October for the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma, leading the Longhorns to a 49-0 win.

Card and Ewers competed for the starting quarterback spot over the summer, leading Head Coach Steve Sarkisian to pick Ohio transfer Ewers in August.

