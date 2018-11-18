AUSTIN, Texas —

FINAL: No. 15 Texas Longhorns beats No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones 24-10

4TH QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 24-10***

TEXAS (ISU 23)

Texas kneeled the ball out the rest of the way. Texas wins 24-10.

IOWA STATE (OWN 43)

Kempt threw his first pass of the drive incomplete to the right. Kempt threw his second down pass intended over the middle for Butler incomplete. On third and 10, Kempt was sacked and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Texas at the 23-yard line.

TEXAS (ISU 47)

Iowa State attempted an onside kick, which was recovered by Texas at the 47-yard line. Young took a handoff up the middle and fumbled the ball. The fumble was recovered by Iowa State at the 43-yard line with 1:26 left in the game.

IOWA STATE (UT 6)

Montgomery rushed to the left for two yards. Montgomery capped off the short drive with a four-yard touchdown run with 1:33 remaining. Texas leads 24-10.

TEXAS (OWN 8)

Daniel Young started the drive with a five-yard carry. Young carried the ball up the middle again for no gain. Iowa State took its first timeout of the half with 2:37 remaining in the game. Young carried the ball again on third down and Iowa State took its second timeout. Texas punted the ball and the Iowa State return man brought the ball back 47-yards to the Texas six-yard line.

IOWA STATE (OWN 23)

Montgomery started the drive with a 20-yard reception from quarterback Kyle Kempt. An incomplete pass on first down, short one-yard completion on second down, and shovel pass for a loss of three yards forced the Cyclones to punt. Iowa State punted the ball to the Texas 16-yard line, but a penalty on the Longhorns pushed the ball back half the distance to the goal line at the eight-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 14)

Buechele ran to the left for eight yards and the again up the middle for one yard. Watson picked up the first down with a two-yard run. Watson carried the bal again for a four-yard gain. Buechele lost five yards on a run and then connected with Humphrey on third down for a gain of seven yards, but it wasn't enough for the first down. Texas punted the ball away to the Iowa State 23-yard line.

IOWA STATE (OWN 26)

Purdy connected with Chase Allen over the middle for nine yards. Montgomery picked up eight yards for a first down. Purdy was sacked on back-to-back plays for losses of five and 10 yards. On third and long, Purdy gained four yards on the ground but was stopped short of the first down. Iowa State punted the ball back to Texas and the ball was downed at the 14-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 23)

Ingram ran to the right and gained one yard. Buechele flicked the ball forward to Beck for a gain of five yards. Buechele scrambled on third down for a gain of three yards and Texas punted the ball back to Iowa State. The punt was fair caught at the 26-yard line.

IOWA STATE (CONT)

Purdy's pass on third down was incomplete and Iowa State punted the ball to the Texas 23-yard line.

3RD QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 24-3***

IOWA STATE (OWN 22)

Purdy looked for Butler on a comeback route, but the pass was dropped. Montgomery rushed up the middle for no gain and this ended the third quarter.

TEXAS (OWN 30)

Buechele started the drive with a completion to tight end Andrew Beck for 11 yards. Watson picked up 11 total yards on back-to-back run plays -- the first for three yards and the next for eight. Buechele found Watson in the flat to the right side for a gain of six yards and Watson picked up another six yards on the next play running the ball. Buechele completed his next two passes -- both quick strikes to Humphrey and Heard on opposite sides of the field. On third and two, Buechele connected with Humphrey on a play action pass, and Humphrey broke the tackle to score from 27 yards out. Texas leads 24-3.

IOWA STATE (OWN 7)

David Montgomery entered the game after serving his first half suspension. Iowa State immediately gave him the ball and Montgomery picked up seven yards. Montgomery picked up the first down with a short rush. Iowa State kept feeding Montgomery, and the running back picked up a big chunk of yardage that was wiped by a holding penalty. On second and long, Purdy connected with Butler for 16 yards to set up third and one. Montgomery picked up the first down on a five-yard run. Purdy hit a big strike to Butler for 37 yards. A quick snap on the next play led to a Montgomery rush that was stopped for no gain. Lang picked up one yard on second down. Purdy threw a swing pass to Montgomery for five yards. On fourth and five from the Texas 25-yard line, Iowa State decided to go for it, but committed a false start penalty. The penalty forced the Cyclones to attempt a 48-yard field goal, which hit off the goal post. Texas takes over at its own 30-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 24)

Ingram started off the second half with a three yard run on first down and a six-yard sun on second down. Ingram moved the chains with a short gain for a first down. Shane Buechele was checked into the game at quarterback for Ehlinger, who was reportedly being evaluated for injury. Buechele completed a short drag route to Humphrey, and Humphrey fought through tackles to get a first down. Buechele was sacked for a loss of 10 yards to set up second and 20. A screen pass to Humphrey gained three yards. On third and 17, Buechele threw a swing pass to Ingram, who was stopped short of a first down. Texas punted the ball to the Iowa State seven-yard line.

HALFTIME: No. 15 Texas Longhorns leads No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones 17-3

2ND QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 17-3***

TEXAS (OWN 20)

A swing pass from Ehlinger to Watson gained one yard and Ehlinger kept the ball on second down to pick up eight more yards on the ground. A handoff to Watson up the middle picked up the first down. On the next play, Watson ran up the middle for a 39-yard run. Texas tired getting fancy and attempted a reverse with Jerrod Heard, but the run lost two yards. Watson gained seven yards to the Iowa State 22-yard line on second down. On third and five, Ehlinger had all day to throw and found Duvernay for a first down. Ehlinger was sacked on the next play and Texas took its first timeout of the half to stop the clock with 29 seconds left in the second quarter. Ehlinger connected with Johnson to bring the ball to the 18-yard line. On third and 14 with 21 seconds left in the half, Ehlinger scrambled up the middle to the five-yard line, but did not get the first down. Texas called its second timeout to stop the clock with seven seconds left. Dicker converted the field goal to give the Longhorns a 17-3 lead. After the ensuing kickoff, the half ended.

IOWA STATE (OWN 20)

Nwangwu lost one yard on a first down carry to the right. Purdy completed a pass to the right to Butler for 10 yards to set up third and one to go. Nwangwu burst up the middle for a big 24-yard run. Purdy attempted a deep pass to Butler, but it was overthrown. Purdy was sacked on second down by Breckyn Hager to set up third and 18. Purdy threw an incomplete pass on third down and Iowa State punted the ball for a touchback. Texas will start at the 20-yard line.

TEXAS (ISU 35)

Ehlinger hit Humphrey on a bubble screen for a gain of ten yards. Watson gained three yards on the first down. Ehinger moved the chains again, hitting Duvernay on a comeback route for 10 yards. Watson gained two yards to bring the Longhorns offense to the 10-yard line and Ehlinger threw an incomplete pass on the next play to set up third down. After running around, Ehlinger finally took a sack at the 10-yard line. Cameron Dicker missed on the 28-yard attempt and Texas still leads 14-3.

IOWA STATE (OWN 17)

A delay of game penalty backed up the Cyclones to the 12-yard line. The Cyclones' first rush lost one yard. Purdy attempted a deep pass to Tarique Milton was out of bounds. ON third and 16, Purdy attempted a pass over the middle, which was tipped up and intercepted by Chris Brown at the 35-yard line. The ruling of an interception was reviewed. After review, the ruling stood as called.

TEXAS (OWN 6)

Ehlinger looked for Devin Duvernay on a deep post route on the first play, but the pass fell incomplete. Watson gained four yards on a second down carry to the 10-yard line. Ehlinger connected with Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a gain of 20 yards to move the chains.

On the next play, Ehlinger called his own number and rushed up the middle for nine yards. Ingram moved the chains again with a gain of nine yards on a run up the middle. Texas fed Ingram again up the middle for a gain of seven more yards to bring the Longhorns offense to the Iowa State 45-yard line. On Ingram's third straight rush, he bounced off multiple Cyclone tacklers to gain another first down. Texas continued to give Ingram the ball three more times on this drive: once on a checkdown reception, another run play, and then the drive-capping 19-yard touchdown. Texas leads 14-3.

1ST QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 7-3***

IOWA STATE (OWN 23)

Purdy opened up his arm on the first play and took a shot down the right sideline to Butler for what was called a 28-yard catch on the field. The play was reviewed. After the review, the referees overturned the call of a catch because Butler's toe was out of bounds. Texas brought pressure on second down and Purdy scrambled to his left and threw the ball away. On third and 10, Purdy connected with Butler on a 25-yard back shoulder fade. Purdy completed another quick screen pass to Butler for a gain of three yards to cross midfield. Lang got a first down on a toss play to the left. Back-to-back incomplete passes set up third and 10 from the Texas 41-yard line. Purdy threw the ball away on third down and Iowa State punted the ball to the Texas six-yard line. The punt play ended the first quarter. Texas leads 7-3.

TEXAS (OWN 30)

Ehlinger started the drive connecting on a pass to Keaontay Ingram for seven yards. Ingram gained four yards on second down to move the chains. Texas fed Ingram again on the next play, but he only gained two yards. Ingram's third straight touch gained two yards to set up third and six. On third down, Ehlinger was sacked for a loss of seven yards.

Texas punted the ball to the Iowa State 14-yard line, but it was returned to their own 23-yard line.

IOWA STATE (OWN 33)

Nwangwu started the drive with a short carry, but Purdy connected on a pass over the middle for a first down to cross midfield. On the next play, Johnnie Lang picked up another large chunk of yards to bring the Cyclones inside the Texas 30-yard line. Purdy was sacked for a loss of three yards on first down. Nwangwu's second down rush was stopped for no gain to set up third and 12 from the Texas 27-yard line. Purdy completed a pass to the left to Lang, but was stopped short of the first down. Connor Assalley connected on the field goal to narrow the Texas lead to 7-3.

TEXAS (OWN 20)

Tre Watson took a zone read up the middle for a nine-yard run on first down. On the next play, Sam Ehlinger found senior wide receiver Collin Johnson for a 36-yard pass down the left sideline. Ehlinger checked the ball down to Watson on the next play for a gain of two yards. Watson gained two yards on a second down carry to get the Longhorns to the Iowa State 32-yard line. Ehlinger found Johnson on third and six to convert on a 13-yard pass play. Ehlinger got the Longhorns offense inside the five with a quarterback power run. Ehlinger punched it in on another designed quarterback power play to give Texas a 7-0 lead.

IOWA STATE (OWN 25)

Kene Nwangwu started the drive with a one-yard run. Brock Purdy kept the ball on a quarterback keeper for four yards on second down and converted the third down with a pass to Hakeem Butler. Purdy tried to scramble and was tackled for no gain on first down, threw the ball away on second down, and scrambled to his left on third down but was ultimately stopped short. Iowa State punted the ball to the Texas 30-yard line. A holding penalty backed up the Longhorns to the 20-yard line.

PREGAME

It's Texas' last home game, and the Longhorns look to send off the seniors with one last win in DKR.

Both Texas and Iowa State are 5-2 in Big 12 play. Texas is 3-2 in its past five games, including its only home loss of the season -- a one-point heartbreaking defeat to West Virginia. After Oklahoma State defeated West Virginia moments before this game kicked off, the Longhorns now control their own destiny to the Big 12 title game. They just need to win both of their final games.

Meanwhile, Iowa State spins into Austin (*Cyclones pun intended*) on a five-game winning streak.

However, the Cyclones will be without running back David Montgomery for the first half due to a suspension after he played a role in the brawl against Baylor. Montgomery has rushed for more than 100 yards in four of the Cyclones' nine games, so his suspension may have a significant effect on the game. Iowa State has beaten both teams UT lost to: West Virginia and Oklahoma State. On the other side of the token, though, Texas defeated both Big 12 teams that Iowa State lost to: Oklahoma and TCU.

