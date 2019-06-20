AUSTIN, Texas — Rewind to Jan. 1, 2019.

You might remember Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger proclaimed on national television Texas was back after defeating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, 28-21.

"Longhorn Nation ... we're back," Ehlinger said on the confetti-covered Sugar Bowl stage.

Well, former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield had something to say about Ehlinger's post-Sugar Bowl comments on SportsTalk1400's The Rush, an Oklahoma radio station, on Wednesday.

Mayfield didn't hold back on his position about the resurgence of his alma mater's arch rival program. Nor did he hold back on any animosity toward Ehlinger.

"They said that about Notre Dame a couple years ago … I'm sick of this crap," Mayfield said. "[Ehlinger] couldn't beat Lake Travis, so I don't really care. His opinion on anything winning, uh, you know -- Westlake is a great program, but the two best quarterbacks to come out of there are Drew Brees and Nick Foles. Sam can stay down there in Texas. That'll stir the pot. He doesn't like me and I hope he knows I don't like him either."

As of Wednesday evening, Ehlinger had not responded online to Mayfield's comments.

Texas and Oklahoma will face-off in the Red River Showdown on Saturday Oct. 12 at 11 a.m.