Texas hosts Baylor for final men's basketball game in Frank Erwin Center

UT's basketball teams will start playing at the newly constructed Moody Center in 2023. The Moody Center is scheduled to open in April.

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday marks the final time the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team will play in the Frank Erwin Center as it faces the defending national champions, No. 3 Baylor Bears.

No surprise, UT officials announced last week the game was sold out. To commemorate the final men's game, the team is also wearing customized shoes with material from seats of the Frank Erwin Center in the swoosh and game-used net connecting the first set of eyelets.

There are a number of extra incentives for students attending the men's game against Baylor, too. The team's social media pages shared a number of "freebies" for the first 2,000 students to enter the arena, including free Raising Cane's meals and free T-shirts.

Texas' Minister of Culture and beloved Austinite Matthew McConaughey shot a promo for the game with head coach Chris Beard from the roof of the Frank Erwin Center.

"Believe how much you can actually have to do with the outcome of the game," McConaughey said. "You don't very often get special times like this where you get to be there for the last game in a place as historical as the Frank Erwin Center. And you're going to shepherd it off to the Moody Center next year."

Time for another Fireside Chat 🔥



As the final game in the historic Frank Erwin center is upon us, you know we had to get on the roof with none other than the Minister of Culture himself, @McConaughey.#HookEm x @ChrisBeardUT pic.twitter.com/OkoevUdivn — #21 Texas Men's Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 28, 2022

Though this is the last men's game, the UT women's basketball team will have the final run on the Frank Erwin Center hardwood on Saturday, March 5. The women's team will conclude the Frank Erwin Center's athletic events with a matchup against Oklahoma State.

UT's basketball teams will start playing at the newly constructed Moody Center in 2023. The Moody Center is scheduled to open in April.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Paul Livengood on social media: Facebook | Twitter