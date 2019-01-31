AUSTIN, Texas — Lance Blanks made his name playing basketball for the Texas Longhorns, but his beloved father is a football legend.

In 1960, Sidney Blanks became the first African American to receive a full scholarship to play football in the Lone Star Conference. Blanks became a star running back for Texas A&I University, now known as Texas A&M-Kingsville.

He continued his career on the highest level for seven seasons, including his first five seasons with the former Houston Oilers.

In 1997, Sidney Blanks was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. It's believed to be related to head injuries from football.

In an effort to continue improving the research of head injuries from football and making the game safer, Lance Blanks has teamed up with Michael Butterworth for a symposium about head trauma and football.

Butterworth is the Director of the Center for Sports Communication and Media at the University of Texas.

Ten others who are well educated on this subject will join Blanks for Thursday's symposium on the UT campus, including former Texas Longhorn football great Eric Metcalf, as well as Tyler and Christian Campbell, the sons of Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campell.

Blanks commended UT for partnering with him in organizing this opportunity to express thoughts and ideas about this subject matter which his family deals with daily.

"Not only from a negative standpoint, but from a positive standpoint," Blanks said. "How can we make the game safer, other experiences that people have -- what is the latest thing being said about medicine from some of the top neurologists? I applaud the University of Texas, Mike Butterworth and all of the wonderful work they've put in to bring this to fruition."

Riley Blanks, one of Lance Blanks's daughters, produced this video on YouTube called "Love and Parkinson's":

The video documents how this disease affects loved ones and those who care for a loved one battling Parkinson's Disease.

On a side note, the deadline for those affected by head injuries and concussions in the National Football League is February 6. This website is the official NFL Concussion Settlement.