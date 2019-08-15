AUSTIN, Texas — The video above was published in May.

Former Longhorn and Major League Baseball veteran Huston Street is going to join the University of Texas Baseball staff.

Street, who played for Texas Baseball from 2002 to 2004 and for the MLB for 13 seasons will serve as a student assistant starting in the 2020 season, UT Baseball Head Coach David Pierce announced Aug. 15.

Street was a three-time All-American pitcher at Texas and led UT to the 2002 College World Series as MVP. He also holds the UT and College World Series records for career saves, the campus said.

"Huston Street has a passion for the University of Texas, especially Texas Baseball, and will be an asset for the program in many capacities during the 2020 season," Pierce said in a written statement. "Obviously Huston has exhausted his eligibility but he is planning to return to campus to complete his degree and give back to the program that he helped win in a National Championship. He loves competition, has so much to offer and his presence will be awesome for our players. The bottom line is he's a winner."

In the MLB, he played for the Oakland Athletics, the Colorado Rockies, the San Diego Padres, and the Los Angeles Angels.

