Five Longhorns named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

AUSTIN, Texas — Five Texas football players were selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the league announced on Thursday.
Junior offensive lineman Sam Cosmi, senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger, junior defensive back D'Shawn Jamison, junior defensive lineman Joseph Ossai and junior safety Caden Sterns each earned the distinction.
Cosmi, who's pegged as a potential first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft, was one of four unanimous selections.
The five selections for Texas tie it with Oklahoma for most in the league.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was voted Offensive Player of the Year. West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was voted Defensive Player of the Year. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was named Newcomer of the Year.
The Preseason All-Big 12 Team and individual awards are chosen by media representatives who cover the league.
The full list of selections goes as follows:
OFFENSE
- QB Sam Ehlinger - Texas
- RB Pooka Williams Jr. - Kansas
- RB Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State
- FB Nick Lenners - Kansas State
- WR Andrew Parchment - Kansas
- WR Charleston Rambo - Oklahoma
- WR Tylan Wallace - Oklahoma State
- TE Charlie Kolar - Iowa State
- OL Creed Humphrey - Oklahoma
- OL Adrian Ealy - Oklahoma
- OL Teven Jenkins - Oklahoma State
- OL Samuel Cosmi - Texas
- OL Jack Anderson - Texas Tech
- PK Gabe Brkic - Oklahoma
- KR/PR Joshua Youngblood - Kansas State
DEFENSE
- DL JaQuan Bailey - Iowa State
- DL Wyatt Hubert - Kansas State
- DL Ronnie Perkins - Oklahoma
- DL Eli Howard - Texas Tech
- DL Darius Stills - West Virginia
- LB Terrel Bernard - Baylor
- LB Garrett Wallow - TCU
- LB Joseph Ossai - Texas
- DB Greg Eisworth - Iowa State
- DB Kolby Harvell-Peel - Oklahoma State
- DB Trevon Moehrig - TCU
- DB D'Shawn Jamison - Texas
- DB Caden Sterns - Texas
- P Austin McNamara - Texas Tech
