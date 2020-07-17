Five Longhorns named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Texas and Oklahoma each placed five players on the Preseason All-Big 12 team, which tied both teams for most in the league.

AUSTIN, Texas — Five Texas football players were selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the league announced on Thursday.

Junior offensive lineman Sam Cosmi, senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger, junior defensive back D'Shawn Jamison, junior defensive lineman Joseph Ossai and junior safety Caden Sterns each earned the distinction.

Cosmi, who's pegged as a potential first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft, was one of four unanimous selections.

The five selections for Texas tie it with Oklahoma for most in the league.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was voted Offensive Player of the Year. West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was voted Defensive Player of the Year. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was named Newcomer of the Year.

The Preseason All-Big 12 Team and individual awards are chosen by media representatives who cover the league.

The full list of selections goes as follows:

OFFENSE

QB Sam Ehlinger - Texas

RB Pooka Williams Jr. - Kansas

RB Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State

FB Nick Lenners - Kansas State

WR Andrew Parchment - Kansas

WR Charleston Rambo - Oklahoma

WR Tylan Wallace - Oklahoma State

TE Charlie Kolar - Iowa State

OL Creed Humphrey - Oklahoma

OL Adrian Ealy - Oklahoma

OL Teven Jenkins - Oklahoma State

OL Samuel Cosmi - Texas

OL Jack Anderson - Texas Tech

PK Gabe Brkic - Oklahoma

KR/PR Joshua Youngblood - Kansas State

DEFENSE

DL JaQuan Bailey - Iowa State

DL Wyatt Hubert - Kansas State

DL Ronnie Perkins - Oklahoma

DL Eli Howard - Texas Tech

DL Darius Stills - West Virginia

LB Terrel Bernard - Baylor

LB Garrett Wallow - TCU

LB Joseph Ossai - Texas

DB Greg Eisworth - Iowa State

DB Kolby Harvell-Peel - Oklahoma State

DB Trevon Moehrig - TCU

DB D'Shawn Jamison - Texas

DB Caden Sterns - Texas

P Austin McNamara - Texas Tech