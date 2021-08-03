'Eyes of Texas History Committee' findings to be released Tuesday

The findings come after UT student-athletes included the change and/or removal of the song in their list of demands addressing racial injustice last summer.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, March 9, the University of Texas is expected to release a report on the findings of the "Eyes of Texas History Committee."

According to the university, the committee was tasked with responding to "four charges" related to the school's alma mater:

Charge 1: Collect and document the facts of the origin, the creators’ intent, and the elements of "The Eyes of Texas," including the lyrics and music.

Collect and document the facts of the origin, the creators’ intent, and the elements of "The Eyes of Texas," including the lyrics and music. Charge 2: Examine the university’s historical institutional use and performance of "The Eyes of Texas."

Examine the university’s historical institutional use and performance of "The Eyes of Texas." Charge 3: Chronicle the historical usage of "The Eyes of Texas" by University of Texas students, staff, faculty and alumni, as well as its usage in broader cultural events, such as film, literature and popular media.

Chronicle the historical usage of "The Eyes of Texas" by University of Texas students, staff, faculty and alumni, as well as its usage in broader cultural events, such as film, literature and popular media. Charge 4: Recommend potential communication tactics and/or strategies to memorialize the history of "The Eyes of Texas."

RELATED:

The findings will come days after The Texas Tribune reported that alumni and donors emailed President Jay Hartzell, threatening to stop supporting the university financially – including canceling season tickets, ending donations and boycotting games – if the school didn't stand up to "cancel culture." The Tribune also reported anecdotes from Longhorn football players, saying they were forced by the university to stay on the field for the alma mater to appease the fans.

When it came to the controversial topic of "The Eyes of Texas," Head Football Coach Steve Sarkisian said in his January introductory press conference, "it is our school song and we're going to sing it proudly." He added that having those tough discussions with the players is important and those associated with the program can't "put our head in the sand and act like things aren't happening."

“If the song is racist then it shouldn’t be played, it’s as simple as that.” Matt Coleman on The Eyes of Texas.



The university is expected to release a report tomorrow on their findings about the song. — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) March 8, 2021

UT players have been unapologetically outspoken against the song, dating back to the summer of 2020 when a faction of student-athletes included it in their list of demands for the university to address amid nationwide protests on police brutality and social injustice. The most recent comments came from UT basketball player Matt Coleman, following the Longhorns' final regular-season game against TCU.

"If the song is racist then it shouldn’t be played, it’s as simple as that,” Coleman said about The Eyes of Texas.