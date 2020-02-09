Ehlinger, Sterns, Cosmi make ESPN's Top 50 list of 2020 college football players

Three UT players made ESPN's Top 50 college football players of 2020 list.

AUSTIN, Texas — ESPN released another list: the top 50 college football players of 2020.

Among those who highlighted the list were – to no surprise – Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Lousiana State University's Derek Stingley Jr. and Ja'Marr Chase, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and more.

Three Longhorns also were included in the top 50: senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger, junior safety Caden Sterns and senior offensive lineman Sam Cosmi.

Ehlinger was the highest-rated Longhorn at the No. 25 spot. Sterns came in at No. 30, and Cosmi rounded out the Longhorns at No. 41. Putting this list into perspective, ESPN ranks Ehlinger as the fourth-best quarterback in the country. Sterns was the highest-rated safety on the list, but the fourth-highest rated defensive back, if you include the cornerbacks ranked in front of him. Cosmi was the seventh-ranked offensive lineman on the list.

Sam Ehlinger, quarterback

Ehlinger returns for his senior season in 2020 as the undeniable leader of this Longhorns team. Texas' signal-caller has started 33 games in his 36 career appearances in the burnt orange and white. Ehlinger has been selected to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Wuerffel Trophy in 2020. Ehlinger was also chosen for the 2020 All-Big 12 Preseason Team.

Caden Sterns, safety

Sterns will begin his junior season looking to build on a sophomore campaign, where he spent much of his time on the sideline riddled with an injury. Sterns missed four games in 2019 (West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kansas and TCU), but was still able to make his presence known in the back end of the defense, logging 58 tackles in nine appearances. Sterns has been selected to the preseason watch-list candidate for the Chuck Bednarik Award in 2020. Sterns was also chosen for the 2020 All-Big 12 Preseason Team.

Sam Cosmi, offensive lineman

Cosmi returns for his senior season as one of the leaders on the Texas offensive line. Cosmi has started 26 games in 27 appearances for Texas. Most UT fans might know Cosmi as the offensive lineman who scored a touchdown against West Virginia in 2019.

Cosmi has been selected as a first-team Walter Camp Preseason All-American in 2020. He also was selected for the 2020 All-Big 12 Preseason Team.

Texas is scheduled to kick off its season on Sept. 12 against The University of Texas El Paso with 25% capacity at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.