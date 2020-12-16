x
Early signing day: A look at Texas football's 2021 class

Longhorns

Early signing day: A look at Texas football's 2021 class

AUSTIN, Texas — Early signing day has arrived for college programs and high school players across the country, and the Texas Longhorns family is getting a little bigger.

On Wednesday, the Longhorns added 18 players, including 5-star defensive end Ja'Tavion Sanders, graduate transfer Darion Dunn and local quarterback Charles Wright.

The 2021 Texas class is ranked No. 17 in the country, and No. 2 in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma.

It ends Herman's streak of three straight top-10 recruiting classes and, excluding seasons that included a coaching change, is the lowest-ranked Texas class in 20 years.

Here's a look at the players who have signed with Texas so far.

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Charles Wright

  • Three-star quarterback from Austin High
  • Only quarterback in the 2021 class
  • Flipped from original Iowa State commitment in August

Darion Dunn

  • Graduate transfer from McNeese State
  • Flipped commitment from North Carolina State to Texas Wednesday morning

Jamier Johnson 

  • 4-star cornerback from John Muir High in Pasadena, CA

Jaden Alexis

  • Four-star wide receiver from Monarch High in Pompano Beach, FL

Gunnar Helm

Casey Cain

  • Three-star wide receiver from Warren Easton High in New Orleans, LA

Jordon Thomas

  • Four-star defensive end from Memorial High  in Port Arthur

Juan Davis

  • Three-star athlete from Everman High in Fort Worth

Morice Blackwell Jr.

  • Four-star linebacker from Martin High in Arlington

Max Merril

  • Three-star offensive lineman from Strake Jesuit High in Houston

Hayden Conner

  • Three-star offensive lineman from Taylor High in Katy 

Jonathon Brooks

  • Three-star running back from Hallettsville High 
  • High school team is in 3A-1 state championship game 

JD Coffey III

  • Four-star safety from Kennedale High 

Derrick Harris Jr. 

  • Four-star defensive end from New Caney High 

Byron Murphy II

  • Four-star defensive lineman from Desoto High 

Isaac Pearson

Recruits have not been able to take official visits due to the NCAA enacting a recruiting dead period amid the coronavirus pandemic since March, but the early signing period has not been moved. Early signing begins Wednesday, Dec. 16, and lasts until Friday, Dec. 18.

This 2020 season marks the fourth year college football has held an early signing period. A vast majority of recruits are expected to sign today, though Texas is likely to add a few more to their 2021 class on National Signing Day in February.

