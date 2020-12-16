Early signing day: A look at Texas football's 2021 class

Here's a look at the players who have signed with Texas and make up the Longhorns' 2021 early signing class.

AUSTIN, Texas — Early signing day has arrived for college programs and high school players across the country, and the Texas Longhorns family is getting a little bigger.

On Wednesday, the Longhorns added 18 players, including 5-star defensive end Ja'Tavion Sanders, graduate transfer Darion Dunn and local quarterback Charles Wright.

The 2021 Texas class is ranked No. 17 in the country, and No. 2 in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma.

It ends Herman's streak of three straight top-10 recruiting classes and, excluding seasons that included a coaching change, is the lowest-ranked Texas class in 20 years.

Here's a look at the players who have signed with Texas so far.

Five-star defensive end/wide receiver from Denton Ryan High

Highest-rated recruit in class of 2021

Three-star quarterback from Austin High

Only quarterback in the 2021 class

Flipped from original Iowa State commitment in August

Graduate transfer from McNeese State

Flipped commitment from North Carolina State to Texas Wednesday morning

4-star cornerback from John Muir High in Pasadena, CA

Four-star wide receiver from Monarch High in Pompano Beach, FL

Three-star tight end from Cherry Creek High in Englewood, CO

Highest school team recently won its second straight state championship

Three-star wide receiver from Warren Easton High in New Orleans, LA

Four-star defensive end from Memorial High in Port Arthur

Three-star athlete from Everman High in Fort Worth

Four-star linebacker from Martin High in Arlington

Three-star offensive lineman from Strake Jesuit High in Houston

Three-star offensive lineman from Taylor High in Katy

Three-star running back from Hallettsville High

High school team is in 3A-1 state championship game

Four-star safety from Kennedale High

Four-star defensive end from New Caney High

Four-star defensive lineman from Desoto High

Three-star punter from ProKick Australia

Follows in the footsteps of Australian punters Michael Dickson and Ryan Bujcevski at Texas

Recruits have not been able to take official visits due to the NCAA enacting a recruiting dead period amid the coronavirus pandemic since March, but the early signing period has not been moved. Early signing begins Wednesday, Dec. 16, and lasts until Friday, Dec. 18.

This 2020 season marks the fourth year college football has held an early signing period. A vast majority of recruits are expected to sign today, though Texas is likely to add a few more to their 2021 class on National Signing Day in February.