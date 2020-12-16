Early signing day: A look at Texas football's 2021 class

AUSTIN, Texas — Early signing day has arrived for college programs and high school players across the country, and the Texas Longhorns family is getting a little bigger.
On Wednesday, the Longhorns added 18 players, including 5-star defensive end Ja'Tavion Sanders, graduate transfer Darion Dunn and local quarterback Charles Wright.
It ends Herman's streak of three straight top-10 recruiting classes and, excluding seasons that included a coaching change, is the lowest-ranked Texas class in 20 years.
Here's a look at the players who have signed with Texas so far.
- Five-star defensive end/wide receiver from Denton Ryan High
- Highest-rated recruit in class of 2021
- Three-star quarterback from Austin High
- Only quarterback in the 2021 class
- Flipped from original Iowa State commitment in August
- Graduate transfer from McNeese State
- Flipped commitment from North Carolina State to Texas Wednesday morning
- 4-star cornerback from John Muir High in Pasadena, CA
- Four-star wide receiver from Monarch High in Pompano Beach, FL
- Three-star tight end from Cherry Creek High in Englewood, CO
- Highest school team recently won its second straight state championship
- Three-star wide receiver from Warren Easton High in New Orleans, LA
- Four-star defensive end from Memorial High in Port Arthur
- Three-star athlete from Everman High in Fort Worth
- Four-star linebacker from Martin High in Arlington
- Three-star offensive lineman from Strake Jesuit High in Houston
- Three-star offensive lineman from Taylor High in Katy
- Three-star running back from Hallettsville High
- High school team is in 3A-1 state championship game
- Four-star safety from Kennedale High
- Four-star defensive end from New Caney High
- Four-star defensive lineman from Desoto High
- Three-star punter from ProKick Australia
- Follows in the footsteps of Australian punters Michael Dickson and Ryan Bujcevski at Texas
Recruits have not been able to take official visits due to the NCAA enacting a recruiting dead period amid the coronavirus pandemic since March, but the early signing period has not been moved. Early signing begins Wednesday, Dec. 16, and lasts until Friday, Dec. 18.
This 2020 season marks the fourth year college football has held an early signing period. A vast majority of recruits are expected to sign today, though Texas is likely to add a few more to their 2021 class on National Signing Day in February.
