Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown welcomes baby son

AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorns have a new little fan!

University of Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown welcomed his son, DeMarvion Germanic Lee Overshown Jr., to the world on Tuesday.

“My little guy made his appearance today,” Overshown said on Twitter.

According to the social media post, DeMarvion Jr. was born at 9 pounds, 2 ounces and 21 inches.

Overshown is a fifth-year linebacker who has played 38 career games and made 22 starts. His hometown is Arp, where he was coached by Dale Irwin at Arp High School.

On Saturday, the Longhorns host the University of Texas at San Antonio. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.