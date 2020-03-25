AUSTIN, Texas — Sports in general are canceled for the time being and that's tough ... for all of us.

We would have been in the midst of March Madness, one of the most exhilarating sporting events there is; would have started spring practice for the 2020 college football season; would have been in the back half of baseball and softball season; and much, much more.

COVID-19 had other plans. Now, for the time being, athletic events around the world are being put on hold.

For sports fans and athletes alike, this can be a trying time.

RELATED:

UIL extends suspension to all contests, rehearsals, practices due to coronavirus concerns

Texas high school athletes feel impact of coronavirus

NCAA says no brackets for canceled tournaments

NCAA tried to save March Madness with 16 teams instead of 68, report says

This isn't the first time sports teams have played in eerily empty arenas

But it is also a time for us to become stronger together ... by unfortunately staying apart. In this light, Texas Athletics put together a video message from the UT head coaches addressed to their respective teams and Longhorn nation.

WATCH HERE:

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Game Zero: Spread of virus linked to Champions League match

10 great Olympics moments to tide you over until the Games in 2021

U.S. women's football players discuss being stranded in Honduras

March Madness 2020: Who is the best NCAA champion of all-time? Vote in this bracket.

Shelter in Shape with Jake: Name Game

Shelter in Shape with Jake: Deck of Cards

Shelter in Shape with Jake: UFO

NFL offering free Game Pass subscriptions: How to sign up