Texas Athletics announced on March 30 its at Longhorn Radio Network had partnered with would re-air some "Longhorns Classics" broadcasts.

According to UT, the series will kick off with one of the greatest games ever played in college football history: the 2006 Rose Bowl vs. the USC Trojans.

The current schedule, which is subject to change, will feature one game a week, airing in Austin on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and then re-airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. and again on Saturday at 5 p.m., according to Texas Athletics.

The games will also be streamed live on TexasSports.com and will later become available on demand, UT officials said.

Here is a list of the games scheduled to re-air:

March 31 - Football: 2006 Rose Bowl – Texas vs USC

April 7- Basketball: 2014 NCAA 1st Round – Texas vs Arizona State

April 14 - Basketball: 2003 NCAA 2nd Round – Texas vs Purdue

April 21 - Football: Sept. 10, 2005 – Texas vs Ohio St

April 28 - Baseball: 2015 Big XII Championship – Texas vs Oklahoma State

May 5 - Baseball: 2018 NCAA Super Regional – Texas vs Tennessee Tech

May 12 - Football: 2005 Rose Bowl – Texas vs Michigan

May 19 - Baseball: Mar. 14, 2017 – Texas vs Texas A&M

May 26 - Baseball: 2018 NCAA Regional – Texas vs Texas A&M

June 2 - Baseball: May 19, 2018 – Texas vs TCU

June 9 - Football: Nov. 6, 2004 – Texas vs Oklahoma State

June 16 - Football: Oct. 8, 2005 – Texas vs Oklahoma

June 23 - Football: Oct. 22, 2005 – Texas vs Texas Tech

