AUSTIN — The question “What time is it?” has special significance when it comes to the longstanding football rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.

That’s because the answer goes something like this: “It’s 9:24 and OU still _____.”

This got Longhorns linebacker Breckyn Hager in a little trouble this week when he had to apologize for saying it after Texas beat Iowa State Saturday night.

RELATED: Breckyn Hager apologizes for Oklahoma comments after public reprimand by Big 12

This particular question also got KVUE Daybreak anchor Bryan Mays thinking. So, naturally, he would like to share those thoughts with you.

Click on the video to see what Bryan has to say -- don’t worry, it's family-friendly.

Texas could face Oklahoma again in the Big 12 Championship on Dec.1 if UT can get past Kansas on Friday.

