The two Longhorn legends will be inducted on May 7.

Texas Longhorns officials announced Thursday that UT legends Colt McCoy and Tony Brackens will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame this year.

Brackens played defensive end for the Texas Longhorns in the mid-90s and was an All-American defensive end while at the Forty Acres. McCoy led the Longhorns from 2006 to 2009, including a national championship appearance against Alabama in his senior season.

In high school, McCoy played quarterback for Jim Ned High School, and Brackens played on both offense and defense at Fairfield High School.

McCoy was a two-time Associated Press 2A Offensive MVP and first-team all-state selection at Jim Ned High School, where he posted a 34-2 record as a starting quarterback, UT officials said. He also finished his prep career as the all-time leading passer (9,344 yards and 116 touchdowns) in Texas 2A history and sixth overall in Texas high school history.

After his time on the Forty Acres, McCoy was drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns and has been a career journeyman in the NFL. He's also played for the San Francisco 49ers (2013), Washington Redskins (2014-19), New York Giants (2020) and Arizona Cardinals (2021).

In Brackens' high school career, he was a standout at fullback and tight end, as well as being an All-American and All-State defensive end. According to UT officials, Brackens recorded 120 tackles and 18 sacks during his senior season at Fairfield.

Brackens also played on NFL Sundays. He was drafted in the second round in 1996 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played his entire eight-year career for the Jags, finishing as the franchise's career leader with 55 sacks, 28 forced fumbles and 13 fumble recoveries. Brackens retired from the NFL in 2003.

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Waco on May 7 and is a private event. There are no public tickets available.

