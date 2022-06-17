Former Texas Longhorn Colt McCoy hosts Performance Camp benefitting Dell Children's

The camp at Westlake High School is open to first through eighth graders Friday and Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Texas Longhorn Colt McCoy returned to Austin Friday, hosting a Performance Camp at Westlake High School both Friday and Saturday benefiting Dell Children's.

At the camp, 200 campers will get the opportunity to work with the Arizona quarterback and former All-American, experiencing various stations specializing in the "fundamental skills of football."

The program is being offered to students entering the first through eighth grades.

"It's really like a skills camp. Quarterbacks, receivers, a lot of coaches that I bring in from around the area and coaches who coached me when I was growing up," said McCoy. "It's a great group. I'm kind of biased. I think it's a wonderful camp."

On Friday after camp, McCoy also stopped by the hospital to visit with some of the children the program will be benefitting.

"To be able to come to the hospital and spend some time with kids, I get choked up a little bit," said McCoy. "A lot of these kids weren't even born when I was playing at UT, but just living in this community, being partners with Dell Children's and spending some time with the kids and their families, I hope I can bring a smile to their face. They certainly bring a smile on my face, and I'm just thankful to be here and be a part of this."

McCoy added that through his partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors, they were also able to hand out gift cards to fathers at the hospital just in time for Father's Day.

