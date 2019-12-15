AUSTIN, Texas — Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns have hired former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash to be UT’s defensive coordinator, multiple reports say.

Horns247 insider Chip Brown and Orangebloods.com reporter Anwar Richardson tweeted Sunday morning that Ash is expected to be named the team's defensive coordinator.

Ash replaces Todd Orlando, who was fired on December 1.

Ash served alongside Herman at Ohio State when Ash was the defensive coordinator and Herman was the offensive coordinator for a Buckeyes team that won a national title in 2014. Herman went on to be Houston’s head coach in 2015 and Ash left the Buckeyes one year later to become Rutgers’ head coach in 2016.

The announcement of Ash’s hire comes about two weeks after Herman and the Longhorns made a multitude of changes to UT’s coaching staff, including firing defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

Though Rutgers went just 9-39 in his four years as head coach, Ash improved the Buckeyes' defense as its coordinator in 2014 and 2015.

Ash visited Texas in October ahead of the Longhorns' showdown with Oklahoma, and he interviewed in Austin on Dec. 5, according to reports.

Texas has not confirmed Ash's hiring.

The Longhorns still have one more game left to play in the 2019 season, the bowl game against Utah. Texas will kick off from the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m.

