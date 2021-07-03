Charli Collier declares for WNBA Draft

Collier has been projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft by ESPN.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns junior forward Charli Collier announced Sunday she would forgo her senior season and declare for the 2021 WNBA Draft.

However, she still plans on playing for Texas throughout the remainder of their post season.

Collier, who ESPN has projected as the No. 1 overall pick to the Dallas Wings, has averaged 20.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24 games during her junior season. Collier has helped lead the Longhorns to a 17-8 regular season record with her 17 double-doubles, the second most for any Division I player, according to UT Athletics.

Should Collier be drafted with the No. 1 overall pick, it'll break a school record for the earliest drafted women's basketball player, beating Edwina Brown, who was chosen third overall by the Detroit Shock in 2000.

Collier would also be the 13th women's basketball player from the University of Texas to be drafted.

Collier is from Mont Belvieu, Texas, about 35 miles east of Houston. Collier spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe, saying she would look forward to the opportunity to potentially continue playing basketball in Texas.

"That'd be a blessing," Collier told Rowe. "It would be better for my mom, travel-wise. But I'll be grateful for any team that picks me up."

Collier is a 2021 Naismith Award semifinalist, which is given to the best player in women’s college basketball. She’s also a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, which is given to the best center in women’s basketball.

She'll lead the Longhorns in the Big 12 Conference tournament, and potentially for a bid in the NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 21.