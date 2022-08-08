x
Longhorns

Cedric Baxter Jr., one of nation's top high school running backs, commits to UT

Baxter picked UT Austin over Texas A&M, Florida and Miami.

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the strongest position groups on the University of Texas football team got even stronger Wednesday. 

The Longhorns traveled more than 1,000 miles from Austin to secure a commitment from one of the nation's top high school running backs. 

Orlando, Florida, native Cedric Baxter Jr. is moving to Austin after picking UT Austin over Texas A&M and two of his home state programs, Florida and Miami. Baxter, from Edgewater High School, is ranked No. 58 in the 2023 ESPN 300. He is also the fourth-best running back in the class, per ESPN.

Baxter announced his commitment on Twitter. 

In an interview with On 3 Sports, Baxter said getting to be a Texas running back means a lot for him.

"It means a lot being the next RB next to Ricky Williams, Earl Campbell and now Bijan Robinson," Baxter told the sports outlet. "I feel like I can be the next one to do it." 

On 3 ranks Baxter as the No. 28 player in On300 rankings. On 3 also has him in the No. 1 running back spot, along with the No. 8 player in all of Florida. 

