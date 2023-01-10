UNLV hires Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator

The news comes after Bobby Petrino resigned as the Rebels' offensive coordinator to join Jimbo Fisher's staff at Texas A&M in the same capacity.

AUSTIN, Texas — Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have lost one of their top assistants, Brennan Marion, who was hired by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) to be the Rebels’ new offensive coordinator.

UNLV Football officially announced the news on Tuesday.

Marion is a gifted wide receivers coach who was also in charge of the passing game on the Forty Acres.

The news comes after Bobby Petrino resigned as the Rebels' offensive coordinator to join Jimbo Fisher's staff at Texas A&M in the same capacity.

"I'm excited to welcome Coach Marion to Las Vegas because his innovative ideas on offense will give us an advantage," UNLV head coach Barry Odom said in a news release. "Our offensive staff will be able to blend together their ideas to schematically give our student-athletes an exciting and explosive offense to play in at UNLV."

"I'm extremely grateful for Coach Odom and the opportunity to build a dynamic offense that the UNLV football community can celebrate and be proud of," Marion said. "I've always been enamored by the UNLV program and its brand because I've always had a rebel mindset. The ability to serve my purpose with our student-athletes and help them reach their full potential on and off the field is a responsibility that I don't take lightly. Let's Go Go Rebel Family!"

Marion was already one of the top wide receivers coaches in the nation when he came to the Longhorns from the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2021.