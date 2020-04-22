AUSTIN, Texas — Once he makes it to the NFL, Brandon Jones will play for something more than just the love of the game – he always has.

He will play for his mother, his four brothers, and he'll play for the memory of his father, Bert, who died from cancer when Brandon was just 12 years old.

"I think he'd be ... he wouldn't even be able to put into words how proud he is, not only of me, but of my brothers, and my mom for being able to take care of all of us and basically raise us," said Jones.

Many analysts expected Jones to be a mid- to late-round selection in this year's draft. And even though he will not be able to hug his father when his name is called, he still expects to feel him.

"It definitely will be a lot better with him obviously, but even though he's not with me and with my family physically, he's definitely here spiritually," said Jones.

Brandon keeps a reminder of his dad tied to him whenever he's on the field – a reminder in the form of a towel with his dad's jersey number, 33, on it. Soon that towel, and the former Longhorn it's always attached to, will be playing on NFL fields.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23, and continues through Saturday, April 25. In addition to Brandon, former Longhorns Devin Duvernay, Collin Johnson, Malcolm Roach and Zach Shackelford could all hear their names announced in this year's NFL Draft.

