Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson suffers back strain after scary scorpion-style fall

It was a moment that made Longhorns fans – or anyone watching, for that matter – cringe when they saw it happen: Texas Longhorns freshman running back Bijan Robinson hurdled a Texas Tech defender and came down quite awkwardly.

Robinson's legs got taken out from under him mid-air and he went face-first into the turf, landing full-on scorpion-style.

Robinson was also hit in the back by another Texas Tech defender on this way down. Robinson was pulled from the game after that hit and never returned to the field.

After the game, Head Coach Tom Herman addressed Robinson's injury.

"Bijan Robinson is the only injury news of known," Herman said in his opening statement after the game. "A strain in his back that we will evaluate tomorrow."

Herman will likely give an update on the extent of Robinson's injury during his Monday press conference with local media. If Robinson's injury turns out to be a minor back strain – or any back strain for that matter – he may have dodged a bullet.

Texas is scheduled to take on TCU next on Oct. 3.