14 Longhorns named to All-Big 12 honors; Worthy named Offensive Freshman of the Year

Xavier Worthy is the sixth Texas player to earn Offensive Freshman of the Year and the first since Colt McCoy in 2006.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fourteen Texas Longhorns were named to All-Big 12 Conference honors, officials announced on Thursday.

Additionally, wide receiver Xavier Worthy was named the 2021 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. Worthy is the first Longhorn to win the award since Colt McCoy in 2006. Worthy, the only freshman among the conference’s first- and second-team selections, had a record-breaking year for the Longhorns, establishing top UT freshman single-season marks for receptions (62), receiving yards (981) and receiving touchdowns (12).

Four Longhorns made the first team and 10 earned honorable mention awards.

Here is a look at the Longhorns who made Big 12 All-Conference team selections:

First team

Xavier Worthy, wide receiver

Bijan Robinson, running back

Derek Kerstetter, offensive lineman

Cameron Dicker, punter

Honorable mention

Cade Brewer, tight end

Luke Brockermeyer, linebacker

Keondre Coburn, defensive line

Anthony Cook, defensive back

Cameron Dicker, kicker (also earned honorable mention for Special Teams Player of the Year)

B.J. Foster, defensive back

Moro Ojomo, defensive line

DeMarvion Overshown, linebacker

Bijan Robinson, (earned honorable mention for Offensive Player of the Year)

Byron Murphy II, defensive line (earned honorable mention for Defensive Freshman of the Year)

Ovie Oghoufo, edge rusher (earned honorable mention for Defensive Newcomer of the Year)

Keilan Robinson, running back (earned honorable mention for Offensive Newcomer of the Year)

Oklahoma has won the most individual awards in the 26-year history of the Big 12 with 47. Kansas State is second (36), followed by Texas (32), Oklahoma State (24), Baylor (23), Iowa State (21), TCU (10), West Virginia (9) Kansas (8) and Texas Tech (8).

The Big 12 also recently released the 2022 conference slate, rounding out the rest of the Longhorns season schedule. You can see who UT is playing in 2022 here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: