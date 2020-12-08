Reports: Big 12 will continue the fall 2020 football season

The Big 12's move means UT's season will go ahead, with a revised schedule.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Big 12 Conference will move forward with a fall football season, according to reports.

According to reports from ESPN and Yahoo Sports, a revised Big 12 schedule will be released soon. It will include the regular "9-plus-1" setup, meaning nine conference games and one nonconference game, but the start of the season will be delayed until Sept. 26, according to ESPN.

The Big 12 could still pull the plug on the season should conditions worsen.

The news comes after the Big Ten Conference was the first of the Power 5 conferences to postpone all fall sports, including football.

In a media conference call after UT's first practice, head coach Tom Herman said everything went great, and the guys were excited to be back on the field.

"They're football players," Herman said. "They want to play football and today was a very important step into making that happen in 2020."

Elsewhere, the Mid-American Conference announced Aug. 8 that it was postponing its fall sports – including football – until the spring. On Aug. 10, reports surfaced that the Mountain West Conference was postponing its fall sports, as well.