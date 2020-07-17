Texas Longhorns rank 3rd in Big 12 preseason poll, Oklahoma predicted as conference champs for 5th consecutive year

OU garnered 80 of the 90 first-place selections while Oklahoma State was picked second with six first-place votes and Texas was third with four first-place nods.

TEXAS, USA — The Big 12 Conference preseason poll was released Friday and some bitter news came with it for Longhorns fans.

The Texas Longhorns were slated in the third spot in the rankings, while arch-rival Oklahoma claimed the top spot in the preseason poll for the fifth consecutive season, according to Big 12 officials.

Oklahoma has also finished the season as the Big 12 Conference champions for five years in a row, too. Texas Christian University and Baylor were co-champions in 2014.

OU garnered 80 of the 90 first-place selections while Oklahoma State was picked second with six first-place votes and Texas was third with four first-place nods.

JUST IN: @TexasFootball picked to finish third in 2020 @Big12Conference Preseason Poll. @OU_Football predicted to be conference champ. OU is the 5-time defending champ. pic.twitter.com/UjYcs3Pzmo — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) July 17, 2020

Here is a look at the full standings:

2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (80)

2. Oklahoma State (6)

3. Texas (4)

4. Iowa State

5. Baylor

6. TCU

7. Kansas State

8. West Virginia

9. Texas Tech

10. Kansas

The top two finishers in the Big 12 standings after season's end will compete in the conference championship game, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.