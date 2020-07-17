Texas Longhorns rank 3rd in Big 12 preseason poll, Oklahoma predicted as conference champs for 5th consecutive year

TEXAS, USA — The Big 12 Conference preseason poll was released Friday and some bitter news came with it for Longhorns fans.
The Texas Longhorns were slated in the third spot in the rankings, while arch-rival Oklahoma claimed the top spot in the preseason poll for the fifth consecutive season, according to Big 12 officials.
Oklahoma has also finished the season as the Big 12 Conference champions for five years in a row, too. Texas Christian University and Baylor were co-champions in 2014.
OU garnered 80 of the 90 first-place selections while Oklahoma State was picked second with six first-place votes and Texas was third with four first-place nods.
Here is a look at the full standings:
2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma (80)
2. Oklahoma State (6)
3. Texas (4)
4. Iowa State
5. Baylor
6. TCU
7. Kansas State
8. West Virginia
9. Texas Tech
10. Kansas
The top two finishers in the Big 12 standings after season's end will compete in the conference championship game, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
In 2019, Texas finished in a four-way tie for third place in the Big 12 standings with a 5-4 conference record. UT (8-5 overall, 5-4 in Big 12) defeated No. 11 Utah in the Alamo Bowl to finish the 2019 season.
