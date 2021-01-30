UT men's basketball game against Kentucky canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

The teams will not reschedule Saturday's game.

AUSTIN, Texas — While many college hoops fans were looking forward to Saturday's Texas-Kentucky game, on Friday morning, Kentucky's program went on a 48-hour hold due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantines.

The game against the Wildcats is the fourth Longhorns game either postponed or canceled thanks to COVID-19.

Though this was a big game, it wasn't a conference game, so the teams will not reschedule.

The Texas program has had its own issues with COVID-19.

Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart was out for Wednesday’s loss to Oklahoma after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The Longhorns have been down three players for each of their past two basketball games due to COVID-19 protocols.

Next up for UT is a Tuesday night home game against Baylor.