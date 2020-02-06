Texas Longhorns athletes, coaches speak out on police brutality, social injustice

A number of athletes and coaches from the University of Texas are using their social media platforms to incite change amid the protests regarding social injustices.

AUSTIN, Texas — All around the nation, people are joining together – both in person and on social media – to stand up against social injustice and police brutality, including a handful of University of Texas athletes and coaches.

Here is a round-up of how just some of these UT athletes and coaches have responded and are using their voice to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement:

Febres was among the many Austinites protesting in Downtown Austin over the weekend and he documented his experience with photos of himself marching along with a Malcolm X quote.

"Nobody can give you freedom. Nobody can give you equality or justice or anything. If you're a man, you take it.” - X #BlackLivesMatter," Febres tweeted.

Herman released the following statement on Twitter:

"Along with my family, players and staff, and so many across the country, I am sickened by the senseless killing of George Floyd. What we witnessed in that video was a reprehensible crime that cost George Floyd his life a dishonored the many good men and women in law enforcement who serve our communities dutifully and without prejudice. This is a painful time for our country. We must find a way to come together and use our voices to take a stand against the horrific mistreatment of African Americans and all people of color. As we prepare to return to our lies, please join us in embracing our players and staff with compassion and understanding and support them as they share their voices, their experiences and their pain."

Herman was also on Colin Cowherd's Fox Sports show, "The Herd," where he gave an emotional account to his take on the current state of today's society and his message to his players.

O'Neal took to Twitter Monday to give her account on the Black Lives Matter movement. Here is her statement:

Smart spoke out on the Black Lives Matter movement on Twitter Monday, as well. Here is his statement:

Ehlinger tweeted a video on Saturday expressing his support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I Stand With You🤞🏾🤞🏻 #BlackLivesMatter," Ehlinger captioned in his tweet.

Williams took to Twitter on Sunday, May 31 to use his platform and have his voice heard also.

"There is a vicious cycle of what’s going on in our country today and weeks after people forget all about this situation and life goes back to “normal” this is an issue that needs to be consistently and constantly talked about every day, every month, every year...," Williams tweeted.