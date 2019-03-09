AUSTIN, Texas — The Associated Press has been releasing their college football poll since 1936 and it's currently the longest-running poll that awards national titles at the end of the season.

They released their pre-season poll on Aug. 19 and recently announced their first-regular season week poll on Twitter Tuesday.

A big highlight for the University of Texas is that the Longhorns moved up one spot to No. 9 after their dominating win again Louisiana Tech.

UT won 45-14 led by their quarterback, Sam Ehinger who went 28-for-38 passing, throwing for 276 yards and four touchdowns.

Some other highlights from the AP Top 25 List include:

Florida moved down to No. 8

Aggies stayed in No. 12

The LSU Tigers stayed in No. 6

Auburn reached a top 10 spot





The Longhorns' move-up in the poll came just in time for their face-off with competitor LSU this upcoming Saturday.

Not only is this a chance for UT to bring down the LSU Tigers, but College Gameday will also be coming to Austin, announced by ESPN last Saturday.

Be sure to watch the game being aired on KVUE at the 6:30 p.m. kick-off!

WATCH: Longhorn fans ready for Texas football season to kick off

