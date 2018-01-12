ARLINGTON, Texas — I could take the easy road here with a holiday theme like: ‘Twas the night before the Big 12 Championship and all through the house (that Jerry Jones built), not a creature was stirring, not even a Sooner or Bevo.'

Well, that’s probably not true... or rhymes.

I’m sure Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando won’t lay down until long after midnight either, with hopes he doesn’t have visions or nightmares of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

Last time out in Dallas, Murray nearly led OU to a miraculous fourth quarter rally against the Longhorns. But, Texas held on for the 48-45 win.

RELATED | RECAP: No.19 Texas wins 48-45 over No. 7 Oklahoma after taking lead with nine seconds left

Maybe part two of this historic rivalry will be the complete opposite of what’s expected. Senior Longhorn defensive tackle Chris Nelson gave KVUE some insight.

“It’s going to be a dirty game,” said Nelson. “It’s going to be a dogfight. I love it, man. You’re probably going to see hitting after the whistle.“

Who knows, we’ll probably witness a typical Big 12 thriller with well over 100 combined points scored.

But, I’m feeling it might be a dirty game -- one which will be extremely physical. After all, it’s a championship game. Better yet, it’s the Sooners and Longhorns. And, they’re facing off in a city not named Dallas for the first time since 1923.

Both teams conducted walkthrough practices at AT&T Stadium and Texas included their traditional "Family Friday” activities as well.

The Horns conducted “Family Friday” on the same field the Cowboys stunned the Saints 😲 less than 24 hours prior.. #ItsInArlingtonNotDallas #Big12Championship https://t.co/PBOSWLgQJo — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_KVUE) December 1, 2018

We all need some rest for the early morning drama, hard hitting and rivalry hate, which will take over the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s the greatest rivalry though.

Goodnight from Arlington, I’ll see you in the morning.

© 2018 KVUE-TV