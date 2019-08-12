AUSTIN, Texas — It was announced by ESPN on Sunday that the Texas Longhorns would take on the Utah Utes in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

You may be wondering where you may get tickets from. No worries, we'll list a few places for you.

First, and most obvious, you can head to the bowl's website: alamobowl.com. There is a ticket icon in the top right hand corner where you can search for seats.

There are also a number of third party ticket buying services you may use. Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster and StubHub all have tickets on sale for the Alamo Bowl. The Alamo Bowl website automatically redirects to Ticketmaster.

Here are the cheapest ticket prices we are seeing through all available ticket buying services as of the publication of this article:

AlamoBowl.com/Ticketmaster: $68 for tickets in the 300 sections – the upper deck.

VIvidSeats: $69 for tickets in the 300 sections – the upper deck.

StubHub: $77 for tickets in the 300 sections – the upper deck.

Texas finished the 2019 season with a 7-5 overall record and their opponent, the Utah Utes will enter the matchup as the No. 11 ranked team in the country after their disappointing loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship game.

***NOTE: Prices on numerous ticket buying services are subject to change with demand and proximity to the date of the game.***

