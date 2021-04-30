2021 NFL Draft: Here's where Texas Longhorns players got drafted

Here's a look at where Texas Longhorn draft prospects will call home in the fall.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m. CST and the first round will be aired on KVUE! The seven-round event will last three days until Saturday, May 1.

The main stage is in downtown Cleveland's North Coast Harbor, which sits in the shadows of FirstEnergy Stadium -- the home of the Cleveland Browns. It's from this centralized hub that the biggest action will take place, including announcements of Draft picks from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center will also be hosting some of the NFL Draft festivities.

With all eyes on the draft, here's a look at where Texas Longhorns players got drafted (note: this list will update as more players are drafted):

Samuel Cosmi, offensive lineman, 2nd round/51 overall, Washington Football Team

Joseph Ossai, edge rusher, 3rd round/69 overall, Cincinnati Bengals

Samuel Cosmi

Cosmi is the first Longhorn offensive lineman to be taken in the NFL Draft since former teammate Connor Williams was selected in the second round by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

"I was just excited and I can’t wait," Cosmi said. "The first thing that crossed my mind was that I get to block against Chase Young. I admire his game so much, and I’m excited to be able to get better going against him. Iron sharpens iron and being able to play against the best is just going to make me even better. I’m looking forward to blocking him in practices and doing that."

Joseph Ossai

Ossai’s selection makes him the 25th Texas defensive lineman or linebacker taken in the NFL Draft since 2000. He is the 10th Longhorn selected all-time by the Cincinnati Bengals, and the first since linebacker Malik Jefferson in 2018.

Celebration was so live the audio blew out. Turn up Joe!#NFLDraft April 29 – May 1 on NFLN@joseph_ossai @Bengals pic.twitter.com/FYKEGBVdvc — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 1, 2021

In 2020, former Longhorns Devin Duvernay, Collin Johnson and Brandon Jones were selected in the draft. Malcolm Roach later signed as an undrafted free agent to the New Orleans Saints.