NEW ORLEANS — Top-ranked LSU is looking to close out arguably the greatest season in program history with a victory over No. 3 Clemson on Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship in New Orleans.

LSU is looking for its first national championship since 2007 and fourth overall. LSU won its last two national championships at the Superdome in New Orleans (2003 vs. Oklahoma and 2007 vs. Ohio State) and lost its last title game appearance there to Alabama after the 2011 season.

Clemson is trying to repeat as national champion and become the first team to do that since Alabama in 2011-12.

Kickoff for the championship game is set for 7:15 p.m. Monday.

