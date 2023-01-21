Peyton Hillis reportedly saved his children from drowning, which led to his hospitalization earlier this month.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Arkansas running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Fla.

Hillis' girlfriend, singer and actress Angela Cole, posted an update Friday night.

"God is so good! Peyton has been discharged from the hospital. The amount of love and gratitude I have for the incredible team that took care of Peyton is indescribable. This picture does not have anywhere near the amount of people who took such great care of him," Cole said in a Facebook post.

"To Baptist Hospital in Pensacola: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know I told you this probably 20 times a day, but you are so incredible. You all worked like a perfected machine with each and every one of you so kind, attentive, calming and caring...

You not only saved peyton's life, you made it a priority to make sure that his family and I were okay amidst your busy schedules. You all were so calming, answered every question numerous times kindly… and heck, even took care of me and made sure I was okay every night: got me hot tea for my throat, made sure I was sleeping and eating, gave me a friend to confide in... I mean, I am just in AWE. You have all became a huge family to me and I know have meant so much to all of us. I can't express this enough when I say this, thank you for making all the difference in our lives. I'll never be able to thank you enough!

And a huge thank you again for all of your prayers, love and support… God heard. And he answered."

Hillis, 37, spent time in the intensive care unit after reportedly rescuing his children from drowning. According to Escambia County Public Safety PIO Davis Wood, first responders responded to a call for a rescue in the waters off of Pensacola Beach on Jan. 4.

Hillis was unconscious when first responders arrived and was taken to the hospital via helicopter.

The Conway native ran for 12 touchdowns and 959 yards in four seasons at Arkansas (2004-2007) and was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Hillis was traded from the Broncos to the Cleveland Browns in 2010 where he had a breakout season, rushing for 1,177 yards and adding 477 receiving yards with 13 total touchdowns.

The former Razorback played in 81 NFL games during his eight-year career that also featured stops with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants.