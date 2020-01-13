NEW ORLEANS — "The closer I get to the top, the more I think about rock bottom."

These words, in a familiar voice, start off LSU's last hype video before the College Football Championship kickoff against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the latest celebrity to narrate a video highlighting the undefeated LSU season.

While Johnson isn't an LSU alum, he does have a connection to their leader. While he was playing football at the University of Miami, LSU's head Coach, Ed Orgeron, was his defensive line coach.

In the video, clips of the Tigers locker room on game day cut to quarterback Joe Burrow winning the Heisman Trophy and other high-points in the season.

John Goodman, Tim McGraw and Glenn Dorsey -- a former LSU Tiger himself -- have all narrated hype videos this season.

"Rock bottom transformed, me, fortified me, made me who I am," the Rock says. "I remember rock bottom. that's why I know where I'm going. So let's go."

You can watch the full video and live the excitement here:

