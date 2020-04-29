MANHATTAN, Kan. — Editor's note: The video published above reports potential rules presented to NCAA detailing how players should earn money for name, image and likeness.

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor, football coach Chris Klieman and basketball coach Bruce Weber have agreed to salary reductions along with every athletic department employee making more than $100,000 annually.

Taylor said in a statement Wednesday that the cuts, made to help deal with a budget crunch brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, will begin with the new fiscal year starting July 1. Klieman and Weber agreed to 13% reductions, employees who make more than $150,000 will have 10% cuts and those making more than $100,000 will have 5% cuts.

RELATED: Texas Tech to trim nearly $7 million from athletic budget

The salary reductions alone are expected to save Kansas State about $1.5 million. The athletic department as a whole will also cut expenses by 10% for an additional savings of $2 million for the upcoming year.

Earlier this week, rival Kansas announced athletic director Jeff Long, football coach Les Miles and basketball coach Bill Self would take 10% salary reductions to save the Jayhawks’ athletic department nearly $500,000.

This announcement also comes after Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said the school will cut nearly $7 million from the athletic budget in the upcoming school year, including eliminating performance bonuses for himself and Red Raiders coaches.

