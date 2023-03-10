Where will College GameDay be setup at the State Fair of Texas? And when can you see the show?

If you want to get a spot at the College GameDay set in the Fair Park grounds, you'll need to wake up pretty early.

DALLAS — It's one of the greatest rivalries in college football: Texas-Oklahoma or Oklahoma-Texas (depending on where you're from).

The Red River Rivalry has been a staple of college football for over a century. This year marks the final matchup where both teams are members of the Big 12 Conference. With both teams undefeated and ranked in the top 15, ESPN's flagship college football show, College GameDay, is bringing Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit to town.

Where is College GameDay being held?

College GameDay will be live from the Cotton Bowl Plaza on the grounds of Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. The show will air on ESPN from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT.

When/where will the State Fair of Texas gates open for College GameDay?

Saturday entry to the State Fair of Texas will require a game ticket or Fair ticket. The gate will open at 7 a.m. Saturday ahead of the 8 a.m. show start. Fans should enter through Gate 5 (all signs and flags must enter there).

When/where will Pat McAfee show happen in State Fair of Texas?

The Pat McAfee Show announced they would be doing their ESPN and YouTube broadcast live from the College GameDay set in the Cotton Bowl Plaza on Friday. The show air from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT, and the State Fair of Texas opens Friday at 10 a.m. Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield, an Austin native, will join the show. Actor Glen Powell, an UT alum, will also be joining the show, Pat McAfee announced Thursday.

Red River Rivalry history

The rivalry encompasses an interstate hatred between fan bases, spanning generations. Texas hates Oklahoma and Oklahoma hates Texas. There is no other way to put it. Last year, WFAA profiled the 100-plus years of heated history.

State Fair of Texas information

Big Tex is ready for the Fair! Are you? The fair runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.

There's so much information year-to-year, like the new foods and attractions, ticket prices, parking, hours and more. So, we put this guide together for you to help out.